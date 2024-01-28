North West Offers Hilariously 'Honest' Review as Kim Kardashian Relaunches SKKN Makeup

TikTok

Kim Kardashian finds her most intense critics close to home as North West uploads six-minute "honest" review of her mom's SKKN Makeup relaunch -- including an iconic "emo" look!

What's that horror movie trope? The call's coming from inside the house! That's what happened to Kim Kardashian, only it was her daughter North West's "honest" review of her SKKN Makeup relaunch that was coming from inside her own house.

Kim relaunched her makeup line earlier this week with a big to-do. So her daughter decided she should go ahead and try out some of the new products from the line, originally launched in 2022, and let her followers know exactly what she thinks.

The 10-year-old really committed to her video, which even with sped-up portions came in at a whopping six minutes on TikTok. In it, she promises an "honest makeup review," before proceeding to give ... well, kind of that. But she was definitely "giving!"

If we're being completely honest with you, our favorite look has to be her "emo" look as she takes SKKN's black matte eyeshadow and proceeds to expand from a smokey-eye look to a full-on forest fire of smoke.

She showed off some of the colors in swatches on her arm, offering a little sass as she said, "This is classic Kim!" Her entire presentation was pretty extra, with a lot of dance breaks and even a few accidental flops to the ground.

As she poured the eyeshadow all over her right eye, she warned us that eczema on that eye might make it look not as good as she promised it would on the other. The other eye, though, took on a life of its own, giving us David Bowie with a hint of early Kesha.

It was definitely more a personality piece than a makeup tutorial, unless you're part of a glam rock band revival. North may have thought the makeup was "giving" -- as she did offer genuine praise for the product line amid a lot of silliness -- but we say she was giving every bit as much, if not more, in this video.

Kim clearly enjoyed it, as she was the one who shared it to their joint TikTok account. She captioned the video, "What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha." Responsible mama did turn off the comments, but that didn't stop the viral video from amassing 22.7 million views.