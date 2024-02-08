Barry Keoghan Strips Down, Dips His Wings in Milk and More in Hilarious Hot Ones Debut

YouTube

Barry Keoghan made his Hot Ones debut in fecking style!

While he seemed cool, calm and collected at the start, the heat soon proved to be too much for the Saltburn star, who just seven minutes in, took off his jacket to reveal just a tank top and strings of gold, chain necklaces.

"Number four? Feels like number one," Keoghan quipped. "We goin' backwards?"

"Don't rub my eyes," the slightly flustered Irish-born actor reminded himself before joking that he just might for a more "method" approach to eating the spicy row of wings.

"You know what? I've noticed that from actors sometimes. You'll see a different mindset right across the genre," host Sean Evans said. "Like an athlete, you'll almost see them have a 'one more rep, one more rep,' kind of mindset, and then an actor..."

"I'm not really like an actor though, am I?" Keoghan interjected. "I don't come across as an actor."

"I'ma take my top off," he added before disrobing, jokingly comparing himself to a "model."

While Evans insisted that Keoghan is very much an actor with a method to his madness, he also pointed out a previous quote from the 31-year-old about acting being "dangerous," before asking him if there's been a role or moment on set where he felt he was teetering on the edge of "unsafe."

"I mean I shagged a grave in Saltburn, right?" Can't get closer to death or fecking mud diseases in your ... I should get that checked," Keoghan replied with a chuckle.

Speaking of the controversial scene from the hit film, he added, "Saltburn really pushed it. But every role pushes it. And I like to be pushed. I don't want something to be comfy. I want to really, artistically go there."

Keoghan continued, "There's moments on sets and movies where you lose sight of camera and you kind of get this -- it's only for two seconds or so -- it's like this nauseous feeling, and you're so present. And it's what we chase, I feel. We -- as actors -- chase every time we go on set."

Later in the interview, Keoghan recalled another potentially "unsafe" moment on set, which saw him eating spaghetti across from Nicole Kidman in just his boxers, as part of their 2017 horror mystery, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

"I mean, you're sitting there in front of Nicole Kidman, as well, in your boxers, it's quite intimidating," he recalled. "And it's like, you're eating cold pasta, and I was like alright, 'What do I do to freak her out?' So I put the spaghetti in my mouth and take it back out. I remember doing that and and she looked at me like, 'What the f--k?' But it worked."

While Keoghan appeared to easily be answering questions, the spice started to creep in on him halfway through the interview, with the actor bringing out a miniature toy wolf for good luck.

But it's to no avail, with the Irishman losing his train of thought before revealing his favorite boxing film as Raging Bull.

Keoghan, who at one point was training as a fighter to appear in the Celtic Cup, said he admires the film for the story it shows outside the ring.

"It shows his kind of attitude outside the ring," Keoghan explained. "Again, boxing is the background. We know all of that, and it looks amazing by the way, but it's how one carries themselves. And boxing has a certain way."

Finally breaking for a sip of milk, Keoghan seemed to re-gain his bearings just as Evans asked him about getting banned from a movie theater in Ireland when he was a teen -- the very theater where he had the Dublin premiere of his 2021 Marvel movie, The Eternals.

"For being a brat, basically," he explained. "Running in and trying to watch movies, honestly. Trying to stop a kid from watching movies? I don't know, could be a future Oscar nominee there. Just saying. And you took him away from films."

"Guess who's back?," Keoghan joked of the full-circle moment. "I was young and trying to get in. And the cinema was such a romantic place for me. And I was only 14."

He then did something that has yet to be done in Hot Ones history -- after taking the last dab, he dipped one of his wings in the cold glass of milk, prompting Evans to do that same.

"I have to, just for like, you know what I mean?" Keoghan said before giving the wing a good dunk. "No one has ever done it."

For more firsts from the beloved actor, see the full episode below.