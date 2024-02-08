The Situation Says Wife Lauren Is 'Leaving the Door Open' for Fourth Child (Exclusive)

Instagram

The two are currently expecting their third child, announcing the news just nine months after welcoming daughter Bella.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is doing his part to "save the planet" -- by bringing more kids into it!

The Jersey Shore star and wife Lauren are currently expecting their third child together, due in March 2024. The baby-to-be joins son Romeo, 2, and daughter Bella, 1, with the couple announcing Lauren's current pregnancy just nine months after the latter's birth.

"I just love being a, a new dad. I love my family," Sorrentino told TooFab ahead of the new Jersey Shore Family Vacation season premiere. "Obviously, if you look at my social media, it's all about family and my wife and my kids and my work."

When asked how they're doing ahead of Baby #3, Sitch said, "Listen, you just make it up as you go along. I mean, it's gonna be three babies under three. It's gonna be a happy circus. We got a situation!"

Noting he's "super happy" for a new addition, he also revealed the newborn may not be the couple's last.

"I asked my wife, I said, 'Can we leave the door open for baby number four, just in case?' Because Elon Musk, he said that by having children, you are saving the planet. And I feel that I'm saving the planet," he quipped.

He shared that they recently planned a C-section for the baby and while doing that the doctor asked, "Do you want to tie the tubes?" While they just had "back to back to back" children and plan on "taking a break" before trying for more, Sorrentino said his wife decided against "getting the tubes tied and she's leaving the door open."

"So you're telling me there's a chance!" he exclaimed.

While we await the couple's third child, see Sitch's family in action when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicks off tonight on MTV.