Valerie Bertinelli Stopped Weighing Herself After She Was Called 'Overweight'

"This is a 150lb body on a 5'4 frame," Bertinelli wrote alongside a series of bikini shots from the pool as she explained why she no longer tracks her weight.

Valerie Bertinelli has said goodbye to unrealistic beauty standards.

The 63-year-old took to Instagram this week with a carousel of images showcasing her in a bikini back in 2014.

After alerting her followers to the date of the images, she wrote: "This is a 150lb body on a 5’4 frame. I don’t weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by [whose] standards I don’t know."

"It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long," she continued. "I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman."

"So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh," Bertinelli concluded. "You are enough. Just the way you are. F--k ‘em."

Bertinelli has been vocal about her distaste for diet culture, and has noted she focuses instead on making sure she gets the proper amount of essential nutrients in addition to exercise.

"I have done so much emotional and mental work to overcome years of pretending everything was OK when it wasn’t," Bertinelli said in another recent social media post. "Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn’t dictated by your body. It’s not defined by your body."