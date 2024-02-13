Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Promo Calls Out Barbie Snub, Finds Way to Mock Matt Damon

NBC

Ryan Gosling has a major freakout when he learns Greta Gerwig was blocked out of the Best Director race at the Academy Awards in the Barbie-themed ad for Kimmel's fourth hosting gig

When the host is expected to make fun of all the Oscar nominees, it's only fair the Academy makes fun of itself!

This year's host Jimmy Kimmel led the Barbie cast in a hilarious commercial for the upcoming awards show.

The premise of the commercial is much like the Barbie movie, but instead of Margot Robbie needing to find her way to the real world -- it's Kimmel needing to find his way to Oscarland.

And who is going to help him...? Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie of course.

The pair embark on their journey together and travel by boat, bike and car while passing some other Oscar nominees on the way. Including, Emma Stone from Poor Things who McKinnon refers to as 'Even Weirder Barbie' and a cousin of Weird Barbie.

Of course, nothing with Kimmel is ever complete without a dig at his friend Matt Damon, the ongoing feud viewers will never get enough of.

When they reach their desired location inside the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars are held, America Ferrera makes a surprise appearance popping up from the back of the car.

She attempts to calm Kimmel's nerves about hosting with a nod to her viral Barbie monologue. However, Kimmel misconstrues her message.



"What you’re saying is hosting the Oscars is harder than being a woman," Kimmel says, making things awkward for all.

Ryan Gosling then pops up, reprising his character of Ken clutching an In-N-Out bag, touching on the tradition that Oscar winners have the meal "before the ceremony". Kimmel quickly corrects Gosling by saying it's a tradition for the Oscar winners "after" they win. To which Gosling quips "that's not going to happen, good thing Greta's got director in the bag!"

Ferrera then has to correct Gosling, reminding him that Barbie director Greta Gerwig was snubbed by the Academy, playing into the Internet's fury that she was not nominated after directing the billion dollar blockbuster.

Gosling then begins to comically scream...then Ferrera before McKinnon and Kimmel join. While the women stop, Kimmel and Gosling continue and Barbie narrator Helen Mirren is heard saying:

"Girls grow into women but not all boys grow into men. Some remain hopelessly stuck in a loop of infantile foolishness. One of them will host the Oscars."