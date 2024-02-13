Justin Bieber Shows Usher Love Following Super Bowl Half Time Rumors

Getty

"No one can sing and dance the way you do," the "Peaches" singer wrote alongside a photo from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII performance.

Justin Bieber's got nothing but love for Usher following his performance at the Super Bowl.

Bieber took to Instagram Monday to give a shoutout to the "Yeah!" singer, who he praised for his singing and dancing skills.

"LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO," Bieber wrote, alongside a photo from Sunday's star-studded performance, which featured appearances from Ludacris, Lil John, Alicia Keys and more.

He continued, "LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE 'A' TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY 😘."

Bieber's post comes after speculation that the "Peaches" singer was going to be one of the surprise cameos at Sunday's show, with TMZ breaking the news ahead of the big game that Usher had been in direct talks with JB over sharing the stage together.

While Bieber didn't end up joining Usher on stage, he was in attendance, enjoying the game alongside wife, Hailey.

Fans who waited with baited breath for Bieber to appear took to the internet to voice their frustrations, with some mocking how they were patiently waiting for him to make his grand entrance, while others poked fun at Bieber vibing in the crowds with everyone else.

Though it did not come to fruition, the moment would have been a monumental one, as Usher was a key figure responsible for catapulting Bieber to fame when he broke out on the scene as a fresh-faced 13-year-old.

As to why he didn't go ahead with it, that remains a mystery, but there were likely a few factors at play.