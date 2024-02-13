How This YouTube Video Led to Arrest of Man 'Bragging About His Excessive Speed'

Denton County Jail/CSP

A YouTuber known as Gixxer Brah went viral after sharing video of him driving at speeds over 170 MPH on his motorcycle; now, that footage has come back to haunt him.

The extradition process is underway for a YouTube star arrested in Texas for a viral stunt he allegedly pulled in Colorado.

According to Colorado State Police, Texas native Rendon Dietzmann -- known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube -- allegedly filmed himself in September 2023 driving for around 20 minutes at speeds topping 170 miles per hour while driving a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver.

"A YouTube video that went viral in September 2023 shocked countless online viewers, especially Coloradoans, not to mention those motorists who encountered this motorcycle rider in person on the day of his infamous ride," said CSP. "With the intention of bragging about his excessive speed from Colorado Springs to Denver, this rider recorded and posted his journey between these two cities online, including his speed and complete disregard for his safety and those around him. Numerous drivers and online viewers contacted the Colorado State Patrol regarding the incident."

The video -- which YouTube pulled down for violating safety guidelines -- showed him "squeezing through small gaps in between vehicles, traveling on the shoulder, and putting hundreds of people in jeopardy." CSP released a minute of the video, however, and it shows a motorcyclist -- presumably Dietzmann -- weaving between cars and trucks, hitting speeds over 170MPH.

The CSP worked with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney's Office in Colorado to identify Dietzmann, before issuing a warrant for his arrest in late-January 2024. He was wanted on charges of menacing, engaging in speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 MPG over prima facie limit, engaging in exhibition of speed and driving without numbered plates.

Last week, he was arrested in Denton County, Texas -- with CSP saying the arrest was on their extraditable warrant. A spokesperson for Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that was also the case -- though the online arrest record for Dietzmann says he was charged with assault. The warrant cited, however, is the one out of Colorado.

TooFab has reached out to the Denton County Sheriff's Office for clarification.

"The process to bring Dietzmann back to El Paso County, Colorado is now underway," CSP said in a statement. "Dietzmann's first court appearance in El Paso County will be scheduled following the completion of the extradition process."