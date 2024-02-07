Woman Steals Sheriff's Vehicle, Before Killing Herself and Two Others In Crash

Marion County Sheriff's Office

During a very heated press conference, Sheriff Billy Woods slammed the "moron" who stole the vehicle -- and fiercely defended the deputy it was stolen from, saying they did "nothing wrong."

Three people are dead after a woman stole a patrol vehicle from a Florida deputy, before losing control of the car and crashing into oncoming traffic.

The incident went down on February 1 in Silver Springs, after the Marion County Sheriff's Department responded to a suspicious incident around 2pm. The responding deputy was told a woman, later identified as Kendra Boone, attempted to steal the car keys of another woman at the scene.

Bodycam video from the deputy shows the moment he pulled up to Boone, telling her to meet him at the rear of his vehicle. When he went around the back, she instead jumped into the open passenger's side window, before getting into the driver's seat and closing the door. The vehicle was still running.

The footage can be seen around the 1:30 mark below:

Though the deputy was able to reopen the door, yelling at Boone to "stop," she pulled out of the parking lot and drove off -- with other responding officers on her trail.

According to the Mario County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were ready to use stop sticks to end the pursuit, she pulled a U-turn and drove off in the other direction at speeds "well over 100 MPH." At one point, she allegedly drove on the shoulder to pass a semi-truck and lost control of the vehicle while attempting to reenter the roadway. She then entered oncoming traffic and "collided with a black pickup truck."

Boone and three occupants of the truck were unresponsive when deputies arrived on the scene, where Boone and two of the occupants were pronounced dead. The third person was taken to the hospital.

Speaking about the "tragic incident" at a press conference last week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods slammed the "moron" who stole the patrol vehicle and vehemently defended his own deputy for doing "absolutely nothing wrong."

When asked whether there was a policy regarding deputies leaving their cars running while responding to a scene, Woods went off.

"I have a feeling y'all gonna push my buttons. That means s--t. That doesn't play a factor into anything. This moron stole a police vehicle and killed two human beings," he shot back. "What my policies are, what the procedures are mean nothing. We did nothing wrong. my deputy did nothing wrong. You did it, you pushed me. Our society wants to blame anything else but what the blame should be ... the blame goes to this individual."

He then pulled out Boone's alleged rap sheet, which was pages and pages long. He claimed she had 13 different felony charges in her life, as well as 9 misdemeanors, before praising Marion officials for getting her behind bars for two years previously. He said she should have still been in jail for violating probation when the crash occurred, criticizing nearby counties for not throwing the book at her for the violation. If they had, he said, two innocent people wouldn't be dead.

"Her, I don't give a crap about," he added.

"We didn't do anything wrong. What do you people not get?!" he exclaimed when another journalist asked whether there may be any policy changes in the future. "You want to put the blame somewhere else. The blame is on this Kendra Boone. Not a policy, not what my deputy did, on her. You wanna fix our problems in society? Hold people accountable."