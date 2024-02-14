Ben Affleck Was 'Taken Aback' When Jennifer Lopez Passed His Love Letters Around

Getty

"If you're making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it," the Good Will Hunting actor said of Lopez's upcoming album, 'This Is Me... Now'.

Ben Affleck says he was "taken aback" when he saw his intimate love letters to Jennifer Lopez being passed around a room full of musicians.

When Lopez began telling her longtime manager, Benny Medina about her quest for love after her very public break up with Affleck in 2003, Medina suggested she make an album about their reconciliation.

In the 54-year-old's profile with Variety, the publication says Medina even organized the musicians to help her write the album. "Let me put you in touch with some writers who can help you transcribe this," Medina told her.

Lopez then invited them into her home and revealed Affleck's love letters to Lopez, which he titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The moment the 51-year-old actor walks in and sees his letters are being passed around like a game of pass the parcel is in the upcoming documentary also titled --- The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you're making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it," the Good Will Hunting actor told the camera.

Bennifer fans will definitely get an insight into their love story with not only the Amazon MGM studios documentary, which is a Jason Bergh-directed film which will go behind the scenes of Lopez's new album This Is Me…Now. Additionally, the album has an accompanying film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.