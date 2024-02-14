Shooting at Super Bowl Rally, 'Several People' Struck

X/Twitter

Kansas City police say gunfire erupted soon after Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes spoke to hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans at Union Station, wounding several people.

A shooting was reported at the victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday after the Super Bowl.

Kansas City police say they are investigating the incident, and confirmed there was a reported shooting west of Union Station with "several people" being struck.

Authorities say two armed people have been taken into custody, as police presence is still very heavy in the area.

You can see the law enforcement response in the videos posted to X (formerly Twitter) included in the post.

Story developing...

