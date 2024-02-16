Dylan McDermott's First Croissant in 30 Years Ruined By a Chin Hair

Getty

"I noticed that she has just a little bit of a hair growing out of her chin," the actor says of the server handing him his croissant.

Dylan McDermott hasn't eaten a croissant in almost three decades.

Well, that's just a story in itself -- how can someone pass up such a beautiful, buttery, flakey French dessert time and time again?

Well, McDermott did, and he did it well.

Except now was his time to break the ban and unfortunately, it didn't go well.

The FBI: Most Wanted star was telling Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during Thursday's episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark about taking his daughters to Paris, and the moment he has been waiting 30 years for.

"I try to take them somewhere every year that they haven't been, so we decided on Paris," the star said before noting, "but I haven't had a croissant, a chocolate croissant, in 30 years."

Consuelos had the same reaction as likely most of the viewers, asking, "What?" Before Ripa added: "You don't get this body from indulging in chocolate croissants."

"So we decided to have a chocolate croissant, but this was extra special because it's been 30 years," the 62-year-old actor continued.

Consuelos wondered how he had not been tempted prior to his Paris trip.

"Because how many croissants have you seen that you've passed up over the years?" he asked.

"There was one, actually. A place in Los Angeles, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm finally going to do it.' So I walk in, and a woman was behind the counter, and I noticed that she has just a little bit of a hair growing out of her chin. And as I'm getting the croissant, I see that it dislodges from her chin, and I watch it spin onto my croissant, and I immediately walked out," McDermott said of the hairy situation.