Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Feeling 'Unworthy' After Winning Sixth People's Choice Award

"The very first couple years I thought 'This has to be a fluke, people feel bad for me,'" the 39-year-old told her fans.

Khloe Kardashian -- or the six-time Reality TV star winner -- has taken to Instagram to thank her 310 million followers for voting for her to win the People's Choice Award.

"I can't believe I won People's Choice again! I really, really can't. I am so incredibly thankful and blown away," she says in a reel. "This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought 'This has to be a fluke, people feel bad for me.'"

Kardashian says she doesn't feel "worthy" and apologized for not being able to be at the award due to a migraine.

"But now, this is my sixth year winning. Sixth! That is sort of hard for my brain to understand. I don't feel worthy. I love you guys so much. I can't even believe that like... six f--king years. Really?"

Kardashian says how touched she is and how grateful she has been for the show. She even beat out her sister Kim Kardashian for the award.

"And not just for me. I'm so grateful for my family show, The Kardashians, I mean it's really just so special."

Kardashian also wrote a thank you message in her caption.

"Wow! I truly don't have the words to fully express my gratitude!!!! This is a short video of me trying to find the words I am blown away!!!!"

"I am so thankful! I love you so so much!! Truly! Words are just words but I hope you can feel my love and admiration for each and everyone one of you," before thanking the award show and Hulu.

"Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you so much to @peopleschoice and to @kardashianshulu. I can’t believe I have won 6 years in a row."