Rachel Leviss Savagely Claps Back at Scheana Shay For Shading Her Podcast

After Scheana claimed that people are going to "get real tired" hearing Rachel talk about Tom Sandoval on her podcast, 'Rachel Goes Rogue,' the Vanderpump Rules alum brought out the receipts.

Rachel Leviss is hitting back at her former Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay.

On Monday, the former reality star threw major shade at Scheana after she criticized her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, and claimed that people are going to "get real tired" hearing her talking about Tom Sandoval, and the Vanderpump Rules scandal, aka Rachel's months-long affair with Sandoval.

Rachel shared an Instagram post on Monday to announce that Episode 10 of Rachel Goes Rogue had been released, and used the opportunity to call out Scheana after she slammed her iHeartRadio podcast ... and Rachel brought the receipts.

The video began with a clip of Scheana talking to Vanderpump Rules costars Lala Kent and James Kennedy about Rachel's podcast.

"I'm curious what Episode 10 of her podcast is gonna be because everyone's gonna get real tired hearing her just talk about Tom Sandoval," Scheana said, to which Lala added sarcastically, "Sounds like such an interesting podcast."

It then cut to an edited compilation video that featured over two dozen clips of Scheana mentioning Sandoval on her podcast, Scheanaigans, as well during other podcast interviews.

"Chapter 10 of Rachel Goes Rogue is out now #rachelgoesrogue," Rachel captioned her post, which featured a photo of a Mean Girls Burn Book for its cover image.

Many of Rachel's fans took to the comments section to praise her for her clapback.

"You just won the internet 👏," a fan wrote.

"LOVE the shade coz it’s so accurate !!!!" a second user commented.

"You didn't just bring the receipts, you brought the whole spreadsheet 😂," a third said, while another added, "These are more than receipts these are tax returns 👏👏👏👏."

Scheana has yet to respond.

Rachel's affair with Sandoval came to light in March 2023. It was exposed on the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, and blew up on the three-part reunion.

The news of Rachel and Sandoval's secret months-long affair ended the latter's decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix, and caused a major rift amongst the cast.

Despite Rachel's decision not to return for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules following the scandal, she's been a frequent topic of discussion so far on the season as the cast deals with the fallout of Scandoval.