Man Admits He Raped, Shoved Tourist to Her Death Near Famed 'Cinderella' Castle

An American citizen has admitted to rape and murder charges after German authorities claim he pushed two female tourists down a ravine, killing one of them and injuring the other near Neuschwanstein castle last year.

The landmark, near where the assaults occurred, has affectionately been called the "Cinderella" castle or "Sleeping Beauty" castle by tourists and locals.

The defendant, 31-year-old Troy Phillip Bohling per The Telegraph, admitted to the charges during the start of his trial on Monday, German news agency dpa reported.

File Photo/Getty

The Associated Press noted that defendants in the German legal system do not give formal pleas in court.

"The defendant has committed an unfathomable crime," Bohling's defense attorney Philip Mueller said in a statement. AP reports that the defendant confirmed his lawyer’s statement but declined to answer any further questions.

Bohling has been charged with murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges in Germany carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Bohling, from Michigan, is alleged to have lured two fellow American tourists on June 14 off a hiking trail near the Mariensbruecke Bridge that offers a unmatched view of the famed Neuschwanstein Castle.

The women, 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, were then attacked by Bohling, who is said to have pushed Liu to the ground and attempted to strip her naked. Chang did her best to fight him off, per authorities, but the suspect is said to have then shoved her down a 165-foot ravine, where she suffered a head injury but survived.

Bohling then allegedly strangled 21-year-old Liu unconscious before raping her. Afterwards he pushed her down the slope as well, where she died, prosecutors said.

The prosecution said they obtained a laptop and cellphone from Bohling containing child sexual abuse material.

Germain authorities stated that the women didn’t know the man before they met near Neuschwanstein. Bohling was taken into police custody soon after the attack.