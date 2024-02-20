Trust Fund Kid Loses It When He Realizes Bank Account Has Less Money Than Twin Sister, Demands Parent Pay Him

Getty Stock Image

A parent has taken to the internet with a dilemma involving their twins.

The tale, posted to an anonymous forum, featured details that proved to be irresistible to the Reddit community -- from twin divergence to trust fund entitlement to the school of hard knocks.

The Full Post in the AITA [Am I The A--Hole] Community

"When my kids were born I opened them a saving account and both me and my mom put the same amount of money there monthly," the parent explained at the top of their post.

OP (original poster) went on to share that their children were twins, however the two seemed to show clear divergences in behavior early on.

"My daughter had been working since she was 12, she did little jobs around the town until she was 14, and since then she had an actual job. She didn’t touch a penny from that money and put all of it in the saving account. So obviously she [has] more money [than] her twin," they stated, clearly indicating their son had not been working and saving.

"When my kids went to college (the same one but different degrees) we sent them money monthly that was enough for their basics and some extra, if they wanted anything else [then] they needed to take it out of their bank account (they got access to it at 18, which is when we stopped putting money in it)," OP wrote.

Then came details on the differences between the twins in how they managed money from their trust funds now that they had access to it.

"My son did take some money out of his bank account, it wasn’t much but after 2 years of college where he took at least a little out every month there’s a noticeable [difference] between his and his [twin's] accounts, especially since she got a part time job and put about 50% of that money in the bank account and had the money she made before that."

Everything seemed fine until the kids came home one weekend and their bank balances were exposed.

"This weekend my kids were home from college (their college is only 2 hours drive from us so they’re here most weekends) and we were at a family dinner at my mom’s when my son heard my daughter talking with my brother about wanting to start investing and he joked about how they have so much money anyway so what it does it matter now, and she jokes back that because of that mindset of his she [has] more money, he just made a sarcastic face and went back to his conversation," OP recounted.

Of course, that was not the end of it.

"But when we went back home he asked my daughter to see her back account," the parent said, "She was obviously confused but showed it to him anyway and he got very mad. He was yelling so [much] nonsense that I still don’t even know what he said. But at the end he told me that I need to put the difference in his account since it’s not fair that she [has] more money than him."

"My daughter looked at him like he was dumb and said that she added money from her job and never took any out and that’s why she [has] more than him. He yelled that he didn’t care and that they should have the same amount."

Then, in a bizarre twist, OP revealed that rather than telling their son to take accountability for his actions, they said: "I told him that I can’t afford to pay the difference especially as I’m paying for their college, and that if he wants more money than he should work for it."

"He went red in the face and stormed to his room," the parent recalled. "He hasn’t talked to any of us yet and my daughter has told me that he won’t even look at her and that even his friends had noticed that something is wrong with him and came to ask her about it."

"I don’t know what to do, I don’t want him to distance himself from us and his friends because of this but I can’t and am not willing to pay the difference," the concerned parent concluded. "His sister worked hard for that money and it’s not fair for her if he will just get it."

"That's How Money Works, Kiddo" and Other Reddit Truisms

While the Reddit community branded OP and the post NTA (not the a--hole), they did have some parenting advice.

One concerned Redditor started off by quoting OP telling their son they can't "afford" to pay the difference, and noted: "This is not the answer. It implies that he does deserve the money, but you can’t afford it. What you need to tell him is 'I gave you and your sister the exact same amount of money. You have less because you spent it, and didn’t add to your savings like she did. That’s how money works, kiddo.'"

While the most popular comment on the post, advised: "I’m sorry you have raised an entitled little boy. Your daughter worked for years and put money in the account, instead of slowly draining it. Of course she has more money in her account, like duh. What, did your boy think she was working all that time for fun???"

"You don’t have the money to make up the difference, and even if you did, it would be so unfair to your daughter," they continued. "Let your son pout and whine. He is getting to go to college and has a little extra spending money on top of that! He has no student debt, unlike so many people these days. He is so astoundingly ungrateful and entitled."

Yet another Redditor offered some commentary on the apparent parenting style (and made the assumption that OP was a mother): "Mom's reaction is a hint as to why he might feel he's entitled to the money. She didn't tell him that he's got some nerve to ask for it, but only told him she can't afford it. So she might be used to jumping through hoops to keep her kids (or just him) happy."

While another was less judgmental and offered the following advice: "Stand firm. He does not get free money while his sister worked for it. If you need to tattoo it on his forehead, so be it. She worked hard for her money and he spent his. There is no way he should be rewarded for this behavior and enabling it will hurt him in the long run."