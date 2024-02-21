Ruby Franke Calls Herself 'Mama Duck' As She Apologizes To Her 'Little Chicks' For Abusing Them

YouTube

"I was the mama duck who was consistently waddling you to safety. I can see now that over the past four years, I was in a deep undercurrent that led us to danger."

Ruby Franke issued a public apology to her "little chicks" on Tuesday at her sentencing as she faces decades in prison for aggravated child abuse.

Her former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, got the same sentence as the judge reprimanded her for terrorizing children. Both women were arrested last August on child abuse charges relating to Franke's children.

AP

The amount of time both defendants will spend behind bars will be decided by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole -- however, due to the verdict containing consecutive sentences it is unlikely either defendant will serve more than 30 years under Utah law. The former YouTubers pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse in December.

Franke addressed her six children during her sentencing, according to TODAY: "To my babies, my six little chicks. You are part of me. I was the mama duck who was consistently waddling you to safety. I can see now that over the past four years, I was in a deep undercurrent that led us to danger."

Franke also said she was "disoriented" and "believed dark was light and right was wrong."

"I took from you all that was soft, and safe, and good," the former momfluencer continued. "I took from you your mother. How terrifying this must have been for you. I will never stop crying for hurting your tender souls. You're so precious to me. I'm sorry."