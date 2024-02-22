Sunny Hostin Says Her Husband Got Angry After Doug E. Fresh Danced on Her on The View

Getty

"We got into the car, and [Manny] said, 'What the bleep was that?' 'The View' co-host recalled after the rapper appeared on the show for her birthday celebration.

While appearing on the Behind the Table podcast Tuesday, Sunny Hostin touched on the topic of jealously, particularly how it's played out in her marriage to husband, Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin.

Reflecting on her 50th birthday celebration extravaganza on The View, Sunny recounted a moment from the October 2023 birthday blowout, which included a musical tribute featuring a host of hip hop icons, that didn't leave her husband feeling too festive.

"I don't know if you remember," Sunny told the show's executive producer Brian Teta, "during my 50th birthday show when we had the 50 Years of Hip-Hop, Doug E. Fresh came up to me and, in my husband's view, danced a little too close to me."

Manny was watching from the studio audience when the legendary rapper made his move, making for a very awkward drive home once the celebrations were over.

"We got into the car, and [Manny] said, 'What the bleep was that?'" Sunny told Teta.

Sunny said she had a sense of humor about the ordeal, joking, "Doug E. got too fresh for Manny."

She did admit, however, that she and her husband -- who she married in 1998 and shares son Gabriel, 21, and daughter Paloma, 17, with -- have a tendency to get jealous in their relationship.

"You could say that he is worse than I am," Sunny shared. "We don't like that stuff."

Still on the topic of jealousy, one viewer wrote in to ask whether Manny ever gets upset about Sunny's very vocal love of actor Idris Elba, to which she replied, "Oh, he doesn't like it."

While she said she and her husband are "two sides of the same coin," Sunny noted that she's just more "open" about experiencing those feelings of jealousy than he is.

That hasn't stopped Sunny from sharing her adoration for some of the guests she interviews on The View, with the attorney turned television personality heaping loads of compliments onto Reacher star, Alan Ritchson, when he joined the ladies on the show this week.

"I like tall, I like very handsome, and I like faith-based," Sunny said. "I like family men."

While tall and handsome, it was his faith that really earned him points in Sunny's heart, with The View co-host joking, "He may be my new hall pass. He can buy me a drink any day."