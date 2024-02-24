Amy Schumer Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome After Comments About 'Puffier' Face

Getty

The actress said she "realized something was wrong" after she received criticism over her physical appearance during her recent press tour for 'Life & Beth.'

Amy Schumer is opening up about her health.

In an interview with journalist Jessica Yellin, which was featured in her News Not Noise newsletter, the actress revealed she's been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, sharing that she's "realized something was wrong" after she received negative comments about her "puffier" face during her press tour for Life & Beth earlier this month.

As noted by Yellin, Schumer said she has "exogenous Cushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses."

"I feel reborn," the 42-year-old comedian said when asked how she's feeling. "There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands."

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," she continued. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Schumer -- who shares 4-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer -- added that it "has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family."

"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in," she explained, before sharing that she's grateful for the online chatter. "Thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong."

According to Mayo Clinic, Cushing syndrome occurs "when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time," and "can result from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body the same way as cortisol."

Symptoms of Cushing include weight gain in the trunk and face, which is sometimes referred to as moon face, a fatty lump between the shoulders, thin skin that bruises easily, pink or purplish stretch marks on the body, and more.

This comes just a little over a week after Schumer addressed negative comments about her "puffier" face.

Earlier this month, the Life & Beth star appeared on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America to promote Season 2 of her Hulu series, with Schumer sharing posts from the interviews on Instagram.

After many social media users commented on Schumer's appearance, she took to Instagram on Friday to address the criticism, including speculation about her "puffier" face.

"At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu," Schumer captioned a photo of a poster for her and Michael Cera's comedy-drama series. "And thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."'

"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued, referencing the condition, in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus. The disorder can cause chronic pain, extreme cramping, painful periods, excessive bleeding, and infertility among other symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," Schumer added. "Historically women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book 'all in her head' does a good job explaining this."

While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast a few days later, I Feel Pretty actress shared her thoughts on the frequent criticism she receives about her appearance, explaining why she thinks trolls are "comfortable" targeting her on social media.

"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak," she said. "And I think that they don't want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

Schumer shared that she believes "people feel very comfortable s---ting" on her.

"There's a lot of passion out there for me," she continued, adding, "I could focus on that, and it doesn't feel good when the whole internet's mad at you. Don't get me wrong. It does not feel good and I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it."

Since she's been subject to criticism and backlash many times over the years, Schumer was asked if she now has a "thick skin."