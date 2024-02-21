Amy Schumer Shares Why She Thinks Trolls Are 'Comfortable' with 'S--tting' On Her

Getty

"It doesn't feel good when the whole internet's mad at you," said the actress, who recently addressed negative comments about her "puffier" face.

Amy Schumer is sharing her thoughts on the frequent criticism she receives about her appearance.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actress explained why she thinks trolls are "comfortable" targeting her on social media.

"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak," Schumer said. "And I think that they don't want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

The 42-year-old shared that she believes "people feel very comfortable s---ting" on her.

"There's a lot of passion out there for me," she continued, adding, "I could focus on that, and it doesn't feel good when the whole internet's mad at you. Don't get me wrong. It does not feel good and I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it."

Since she's been subject to criticism and backlash many times over the years, Schumer was asked if she now has a "thick skin."

"It's been a long time people have been coming for me," she told host Amanda Hirsch.

This comes just a few days after Schumer addressed negative comments about her "puffier" face.

Last week, the Life & Beth star appeared on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America to promote Season 2 of her Hulu series, with Schumer sharing posts from the interviews on Instagram.

After many social media users commented on Schumer's appearance, the comedian took to Instagram on Friday to address the criticism, including speculation about her "puffier" face.

"At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu," Schumer captioned a photo of a poster for her and Michael Cera's comedy-drama series. "And thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."

"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued, referencing the condition, in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus. The disorder can cause chronic pain, extreme cramping, painful periods, excessive bleeding, and infertility among other symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," Schumer added. "Historically women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book 'all in her head' does a good job explaining this."

The I Feel Pretty star went on to share why she decided to address the criticism.

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," Schumer wrote. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head."