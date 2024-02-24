Ricki Lake Reveals 30-Pound Weight Loss, Shares Photos of Jaw-Dropping Transformation

Instagram

"I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong," the actress wrote, sharing that she and her husband dropped the weight "without relying on a pharmaceutical."

Ricki Lake is opening up about her weight loss journey.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that she lost over 30 pounds, and shared photos from her jaw-dropping transformation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I've been up to these last 4 months.

On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort," Ricki, 55, began. "Together we have each lost 30+ lbs."

"I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)," she continued, seemingly referring to antidiabetic medications that have become popular for their weight loss benefits, such as Ozempic. "But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own."

The television personality added that she was a "bit worried" that her body wouldn't be able to lose weight "like it had in the past" since she's 55 and in perimenopause.

Lake went on to reflect on her journey so far.

"I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪," she wrote. "I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years."

The Cry Baby actress then offered context to each of the five photos she posted. The first shot, which featured herself and her husband, was "taken today on [their] daily hike."

Meanwhile, Lake said the next two images were taken in November. The second shot featured the Emmy winner posing with her husband, while she can be seen walking her dog on the beach in the third photo.

Meanwhile, Lake showed off her new slimmed-down figure in the fourth shot. The mirror selfie featured the star wearing a black sports bra and leggings as she posed for the camera.

The last photo in the carousel was a screenshot of a graph showing her weight loss, revealing she's dropped over 20 pounds since November.

"First pic -taken today on our daily hike," Lake wrote. "Second pic and third pic 11/3/23. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I'm 5'3. #healthy #fitat55 #proud #thisis55❤️."

Lake's celebrity pals and fans alike took to the comments section to applaud her on her health journey.

"Hell yeah Ricki!!!!! Soooo impressed," Andy Cohen wrote.

"Go Ricki!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Katie Courtic added.

Rosie O'Donnell also chimed in, writing, "looking great rick."

"What a great way to celebrate your fab fifties! Bravo to both of you!" Paulina Porizkov said, while Kristin Chenoweth added, "Good for yall!! This is amazing!!!"