Scheana Shay Reveals Sandoval Sent Her Thousands When She Was 'Struggling' During Pandemic

Although Sandoval was there for her "when no one else was," Scheana stresses that she's still "Team Ariana till I die" after his affair with Rachel Leviss.

Scheana Shay is looking back at a moment when Tom Sandoval reached out to lend a helping hand to her before their friendship was fractured due to his cheating scandal.

In a sneak peek of Tuesday's upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana opens up to Lala Kent about how she feels about Sandoval during a group trip to Lake Tahoe, sans Ariana Madix, sharing that while there hasn't been any drama yet, they aren't "welcoming him back into the group with open arms" following his months-long affair with Rachel Leviss when he was in a relationship with Ariana.

Although she says she can't be friends with Sandoval ever again, Scheana admits to Lala that it's hard for her knowing that Sandoval has been there for her in the past, revealing that he once sent her thousands of dollars during the pandemic when she was "struggling" financially.

"I just know I can't ever be friends with him again," Scheana says to Lala, who replies, "It's really freaking sad."

"That's where I'm struggling," Scheana continues, getting choked up. "That's what I was telling Ariana. I was like, 'Ariana, do you remember in the pandemic when I had no income and I woke up one up to a massive PayPay from Sandoval? Because I had no money, and I had nothing coming in.'"

The reality star -- who shares daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies -- goes on to share more details in a confessional.

"During the pandemic, I woke up to several thousand dollars in my account. He knew I was struggling at the time," she says. "My podcast got canceled. I'm pregnant. I had no income and he was there for me [at] a time when no one else was."

While talking to Lala, Scheana gets emotional as she continues to open up about the situation.

"I'm struggling here. I'm not saying I'm gonna be his best friend again. I'm not saying, 'Come over for f--king dinner. Let me paint your toenails white,'" she says. "I'm struggling not forgiving this human who has been there for me."

However, when Lala asks if she's "feeling torn," Scheana doesn't hesitate to declare where her loyalties lie. "I'm not feeling torn, that's the thing," she says. "I'm Team Ariana till I die."

In another preview for the episode, however, shows Scheana telling Ariana, "I can't keep hating him for you."