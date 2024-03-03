12 Celebs Who Accidentally Spilled Their Own Secrets In Interviews

Getty

“Oh, gender reveal by accident! I’m having a baby girl!”

Most celebrities do their best to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight -- but sometimes fans find out a little more than they’re supposed to know. Whether it’s a secret wedding, pregnancy news or plastic surgery deets, the info somehow makes its way to the headlines. And sometimes, it’s actually the celebrities who accidentally spill their own secrets! On more than one occasion, a celeb has unintentionally revealed their personal info in the middle of an interview -- but thankfully, they’re mostly able to let it roll off their shoulders!

Read on to find out what secrets were spilled…

1. Chrissy Teigen

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Chrissy Teigen accidentally spilled that she’d had three boob jobs. Chrissy made the reveal during a game of “The Lies Have It” -- although she didn’t quite understand the rules. Instead of telling lies, Chrissy accidentally spilled some secrets, later explaining that she thought she was supposed to be sharing true facts.

“It’s the truth,” Chrissy admitted about her breast augmentations. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out.”

2. Travis Barker

Before Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together, Travis accidentally spilled the little boy’s name. While he had previously hinted about the couple’s name ideas, he confirmed it during an appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast.

“There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week Rocky’s due,” he said while speaking about a concert one of his bands called The Transplants were supposed to play.

Host Toby Morse then clarified that Travis was officially announcing the baby’s name and Travis confirmed it by sharing his full name -- “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

3. Cardi B

Back when Cardi B was pregnant with her daughter Kulture, she was keeping the little girl’s gender a secret. She accidentally spilled the details though while attending the Met Gala in 2018. Despite the reveal, Cardi didn’t seem phased that the world would now know.

“Oh, she wants to fight me! My dress weighs about 35 pounds plus baby. It's OK though, I used to go up the project stairs,” Cardi told Entertainment Tonight. “Shorty weighs three and a half pounds. She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds. That's pretty good for seven months because I was born five pounds.”

4. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer accidentally let it slip that she was expecting a little boy during an appearance on The Tonight Show in early 2023. While discussing the baby’s potential astrological sign, she let everyone know she was having a boy.

“My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries. I’m not sure exactly…Pisces are known to be very deep. They’re very emotional creatures. So I want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy,” Keke shared on the show.

5. Elizabeth Olsen

In 2021, Elizabeth Olsen accidentally revealed that she had tied the knot with her partner Robbie Arnett. During an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors with Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth referred to Robbie as her husband. While she didn’t say anything about it at the time, Elizabeth later confirmed that she and Robbie had, indeed, secretly gotten married years ago.

“We never really talked much about our marriage,” Elizabeth shared on The Jess Cagle Show. “We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, but it was before COVID. I just never talked about it. “

6. Sienna Miller

When Sienna Miller was pregnant with her second child in 2023, she accidentally revealed the baby’s gender during an interview. While speaking with Vogue, Sienna was asked if her older daughter was excited to have a younger sibling, to which she replied, “To have a sister?” -- in turn revealing she was expecting a little girl.

“Oh, gender reveal by accident! I’m having a baby girl,” Sienna shared.

7. Grimes

In 2022, it was revealed that Grimes and Elon Musk had secretly welcomed a second child. The former couple chose not to tell anyone but it was accidentally uncovered during an interview with Vanity Fair. When the reporter arrived at Grimes’ home, they heard a small baby crying. At first Grimes said she was “not at liberty” to address the situation.

“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know,” Grimes told the outlet.

After a discussion, Grimes came clean, laughing about the situation. “She’s a little colicky too,” she noted. “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

8. Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig has kept much of her personal life very private but she accidentally spilled that she had tied the knot during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. While speaking about her family, she referred to her longtime partner Avi Rothman as her “husband.”

“I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband and they make it all better. It's changed my life,” Kristen shared.

9. Constance Wu

After Constance Wu welcomed her second child, she kept details of the baby’s life fairly private. She didn’t share a gender or a name after announcing that she had given birth. That all changed when she accidentally revealed she had welcomed a baby boy during an appearance on the Pretty Smart podcast. The slip happened when she mentioned that her book Making a Scene was only dedicated to her daughter because her son hadn’t been born at the time.

“Oh. Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son; I just said that on here,” Constance said, adding, “That’s fine.”

10. Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett accidentally shared a little more information about his sexuality than he had intended during an interview with Clevver News in 2021. While speaking about Harry Styles, he called the musician “hot” and “charming” -- and then announced, “I guess this is also my coming out video!” Following the interview, Joshua released a statement about his sexuality.

“My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those who stand for love and acceptance,” Joshua wrote on social media. “Love who you love shamelessly. It’s OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love.”

11. Jessica Simpson

Back in 2013, when Jessica Simpson was pregnant with her third child, she accidentally spilled that she was having a baby boy. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jessica explained that she was feeling more ill than previous pregnancies.

“I just feel awful, I've been vomiting. The crazy thing is, I never knew that a wiener could actually make me nauseous,” Jessica shared, before quickly realizing she had revealed the baby’s gender. “Well, I guess I just told the world that I'm having a boy!”

12. J. Cole

J. Cole secretly tied the knot with his wife Melissa Heholt but the secret was spilled during an interview with director Ryan Coogler. When Ryan asked him how marriage had changed him, things got a little awkward. Ryan tried to play it off, saying that he’d never interviewed anyone before but J. Cole confessed.