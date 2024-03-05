Landon Barker Opens Up About Tourette Syndrome, Tic That Got Him in Trouble at School

Getty

The son of Travis Barker reveals he's been living with the neurological disorder for as long as he can remember, recalling getting in trouble for one of his tics.

After a fan dropped a question asking about it, Landon Barker decided to go ahead and open up about living with Tourette syndrome. The 20-year-old son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker decided to go ahead and do it now "because why not."

Saying he fully expected to eventually talk about it, he confirmed what the follower had asked, revealing that he has been living with the neurological disorder for most of his life.

"I've had it since i can remember, like preschool," he said. In fact, the reason he knows for sure it goes back this far is that he used to get in trouble for one of his tics.

"I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her," Barker explained, demonstrating what used to happen. "Because one of my tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

He didn't indicate if he still has to deal with that particular tic, but he did share some of his "more common" manifestations these days, which he said "really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me."

These include, according to Barker, head jerking and a specific jaw movement, both of which he also demonstrated for his followers. It was a very casual reveal, with most of his fans appreciating his candor.

"Never noticed but thx for keeping it real with us," one commented on his post, while another thanked him for bringing awareness to the disorder. Still others shared their own experiences with Tourette and OCD.

Barker joins other celebrities who have opened up about living with Tourette, including Billie Eilish, Lele Pons, Seth Rogen, Dan Aykroyd, and Lewis Capaldi, who recently stepped away from music for a bit in response to his symptoms.