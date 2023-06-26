Lewis Capaldi Fans Help Him Finish Song After Struggling Through Glastonbury Set

Getty

"Glastonbury crowds are the best," tweeted BBC Radio 1 after video showed the festival audience helping the singer finish his performance of Someone You Loved.

Lewis Capaldi encountered a few difficulties during his Glastonbury Festival performance this past weekend, but his fans were there to support him after the artist started losing his voice mid-set.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter repeatedly apologized to the audience after he struggled to hit some of the notes throughout his set. "I really apologize. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in," he said at one point.

"We're gonna play two more songs if that's cool, even if I can't hit all the notes," he added.

We love you Lewis Capaldi ❤️

As he began to perform "Someone You Loved," he stopped singing altogether, letting his fans take over the soulful song.

As he began to perform "Someone You Loved," he stopped singing altogether, letting his fans take over the soulful song. He appeared overwhelmed by the audience's support, letting them know how grateful he was for the experience as he walked off the stage.

"I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I'm telling you, it's more than enough," the "Before You Go" singer shared with the festival crowd, according to BBC.

Sharing video of the performance to Twitter, BBC Radio 1 captioned the post, "We love you Lewis Capaldi. Glastonbury crowds are the best."

This performance comes only a few weeks after the musician announced on Instagram that he would be canceling his shows leading up to the festival to "take a moment to rest and recover," so that he could, "be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other shows coming up."

"I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do some normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands," he said at the time.

"The fact that you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky," the singer wrote. "I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again."

Capaldi previously opened up about his Tourette syndrome diagnosis in his tell-all Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now, discussing the affect it's had on his everyday life and how his mental health has taken a toll on his career. A similar moment showing fans take over for him as Capaldi began to experience tics while singing went viral earlier this year.