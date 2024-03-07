FBI Raids Home of Florida Woman, Son and Boyfriend Charged with Sex Crimes Against Children

Palm Beach County Jail

Two of the suspects are accused of also live-streaming the assaults to paying customers, as the disturbing details of the case were enough to shock the judge.

Warning: This article includes disturbing allegations of sexual assault.

A Florida woman, her son and her boyfriend have all been arrested on charges of sexual assault involving children, some of which was allegedly live-streamed to paying customers online.

Walquiria Cassini, Matthew Cassini and Ryan Londono were all taken into custody this week in Boca Raton, following a four-month investigation into their alleged misdeeds and an FBI raid of their home, according to WPBF.

Cassini, 38, faces seven charges -- including sexual assault of a victim under 12, sexual assault by a custodian, cruelty towards a child and criminal conspiracy. Her boyfriend, 42-year-old Londono, faces six charges, including sexual assault of a child under 12, criminal conspiracy and cruelty towards a child. Cassini's son, 20-year-old Matthew, also faces a single charge of sexual assault of a child under 12.

Both Walquiria Cassini and Londono are accused of not only abusing two children -- the youngest of whom is younger than 10 and was just five when the alleged abuse started -- but also performing the sex acts on camera for a paying audience. While Matthew isn't accused of live-streaming anything, a prosecutor in court made it clear he's still "charged with actual intercourse with the child."

Citing the arrest warrant, WPBF reports that the FBI found ring cameras, tripods and other recording devices at the home during the raid. Amazon, Microsoft, PayPay and Zelle all reportedly cooperated with the investigation.

During a court appearance this week, a lawyer for Cassini pointed out how there were no videos found during the investigation -- though the judge reportedly said 33 videos were erased from one website just one day after the investigation began.

"For the past 25 years, I've seen just about everything, so to shock the court's conscience is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the court's career," Judge Donald Hafele said during the court appearance. "The extent of this is probably never going to be known."

He also reportedly told Londono, "You'll not have contact with anyone under 18 — if you ever see the light of day again."

Per the Daily Mail, the investigation began back in November 2023, after two children reported being abused. One victim, now 14, said the abuse -- which allegedly included the use of sex toys -- began when they were nine. A victim also claimed the two were pulled from their beds separately to perform sex acts in front of a laptop.

Of Matthew, one of the children allegedly said, "He always does stuff to me, he locks the door."