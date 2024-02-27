UGA Murder Suspect Accused of 'Disfiguring Skull' of Nursing Student Laken Riley

Clarke County Sheriff's Office/Augusta University

The new details about the 22-year-old student's murder come after ICE revealed Border Patrol previously detained and released suspect Jose Ibarra in 2022, before another arrest in 2023.

New details have emerged in the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley.

Jose Ibarra has been charged with numerous murder and assault charges in the death of the University of Georgia student. Those charges include malice murder, murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, concealing the death of another and physically hindering a 911 call.

Newly-filed arrest affidavits obtained by FOX News included additional information to support the aggravated battery charge, with Ibarra standing accused of "maliciously" causing "bodily harm to another by seriously disfiguring her body or a member thereof by disfiguring her skull." He's also accused of "dragging the victim to a secluded area," to support the concealing the death of another charge.

No further details on how Riley was killed were revealed in the docs, though authorities said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and her murder likely happened between 9am and 1pm last Thursday -- the same day her body was found after failing to return from a run on the UGA campus in Athens, Georgia.

The updated docs come after Ibarra's criminal history made headlines earlier this week.

On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Ibarra entered the country illegally from Venezuela in September 2022 -- and was arrested by border patrol at the time. He was released pending review of his case. ICE also said he was arrested again a year later, in August 2023, in New York and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and with motor vehicle license violation. He was reportedly released by NY authorities before ICE could take him into custody.

The police chief for the University of Georgia Police Department, Jeffrey Clarke, said their investigation indicates the victim and suspect "had no relationship."