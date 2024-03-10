Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling Trade Barbenheimer Insults at Oscars

Getty

Barbenheimer will go down as one of the biggest pop culture moments of all time. And if you thought it was over because award season signed off with the 2024 Oscars, it appears that you were wrong ... because Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie) are keeping the feud going!

During the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night, the two actors -- who star in the upcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy -- appeared on stage to honor the stunt community, and took the opportunity to throw some jabs at one another's Oscar-nominated films.

It all started with a "frosty hello" from Gosling, which Blunt immediately called out.

"I'm just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us," Gosling said, to which Blunt agreed, before throwing some faux shade.

"The way this awards season's turned out wasn't that much of a rivalry," she said, referring to how Oppenheimer has been sweeping awards season.

As the audience responded to that burn, Gosling set up his retort, telling her, he figured out why the double-ticket was dubbed "Barbenheimer" rather than "Oppenbarbie."

"Well, I think you guys are at the tail end of that because you were riding 'Barbie's coattails all summer," he quipped.

After a pause, Blunt responded, "Thanks for Ken-splaining that to me."

Things then got dirty, and even funnier, when Blunt called out, "Alright, Mr. I-Need-to-Paint-My-Abs-on-to-Get-Nominated. You don't see Robert Downey doing that!"

Gosling then brought the conversation back to the topic at hand, telling his co-star that they were up there to "celebrate the stunt community."

Speaking of the stunt community, Gosling and Blunt's appearance also worked as a great promo for, The Fall Guy, which perhaps not so ironically has to do with stunts.