Emma Stone Reveals How Her Ripped Dress Was Fixed Following Her Oscar Win

Getty

Ryan Gosling's Kenergy was just too much for Stone's custom Louis Vuitton dress.

As Emma Stone picked up her second Academy Award, someone backstage was picking up a needle and thread.

After the Poor Things star won Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the 35-year-old revealed she needed an emergency seamstress.

"They sewed me back in," Stone told reporters backstage. "Right when I came back, they sewed me back in, which was wonderful."

"I genuinely do think I busted it during, 'I'm Just Ken,'" the actress added.

"I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind. And I was right there, and I just was going for it, and, you know, things happen."

As Stone walked up to accept her second Oscar, she made it very clear to the audience her dress had "broken".

"I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she explained, referencing Ryan Gosling's performance of his song from Barbie.

Gosling's performance was one of the (if not the) biggest highlights of the ceremony. He began in the audience, rocking a black cowboy hat, a hot pink suit and matching gloves while singing to Margot Robbie who couldn't control her laughter.

The 43-year-old was then joined by a slew of dancers -- as well as his fellow Kens, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa, who starred alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in the film.

Despite what Stone said about the Ken-ergy causing her wardrobe malfunction, the custom Louis Vuitton dress didn't look like the most comfortable gown to be sporting.

Prior to the ceremony, Stone was seen needing assistance to hop off a podium following her interview with Vanessa Hudgens.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Stone, previously won an Oscar in the same category for La La Land back in 2017.

She beat out Lily Gladstone -- who was considered the other favorite in the category -- as well as Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan.