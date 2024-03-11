How Eva Mendes Supported Ryan Gosling's Epic Oscars Barbie Performance Behind the Scenes

Getty / Instagram

Fans may not have seen Eva Mendes on the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards, but you can bet the actress was supporting her man as he brought the house down with his epic "I'm Just Ken" performance from 'Barbie.'

The Oscar nominee was pretty in pink for the iconic Barbie song, which may have lost to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" but won for sheer entertainment value. He was flanked by his fellow Kens, rocked out next to Guns 'N Roses guitarist Slash, and cracked up his co-star Margot Robbie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There were no cuts to Mendes in the audience cheering her man on, but she was nevertheless supporting her man -- from home. The actress shared a pair of Instagrams on Sunday night, with one featuring her "always by my man" as she stood by an apparent dressing room door with Gosling's name on it

The second one was perhaps even more iconic. Host Jimmy Kimmel may have absconded with Gosling's pants for a bit on the stage, but it was Mendes in the jacket, shades, and cowboy hat that proved Ken's iconic look can work just as good on a woman.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG," she captioned the photo. "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After Gosling and Mendes started their family, Mendes made the decision to step away from acting to focus on raising their children. The couple share Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7. As such, Mendes has generally not been in attendance throughout this awards season.

In fact, as noted by Harpers Bazaar, the couple has only ever walked one red carpet together and that was for their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines. Mendes has been content to support her man from afar, though with the illusion, sometimes, of being right there!

Despite more than a billion dollars at the box office, Barbie only came away with one Oscar on the night, for the aforementioned Eilish track. With that win, Eilish, 22, and her brother Finneas, 26, became the first and second youngest-ever two-time Oscar winners.