Stars Who've Hosted The Oscars The Most Times

Getty

If you think Jimmy Kimmel has done it a lot ... then just look at this celeb who hosted 19 times!

Hosting the Academy Awards is no easy task.

On one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, hosts have the responsibility of keeping everyone entertained, managing any mishaps and making sure the show is running on schedule -- all while A-list stars watch from the audience and millions of fans tune in at home.

Despite the pressure involved with taking on hosting duties, some stars live for the big night. In fact, a few celebs have actually hosted the Oscars on numerous occasions -- and one iconic star took the stage almost 20 times.

Read on to find out which stars have hosted the Oscars the most…

1. Bob Hope — 19 Times

Before his passing, Bob Hope hosted the Oscars an impressive 19 times. He hosted the show long before it was even televised, taking the stage for the first time at the 12th Academy Awards in 1940. He then hosted the award ceremony’s first televised event in 1953 and its first broadcast in color in 1966.

“I enjoy doing the show. I figure if I stay around long enough, they may have [an Oscar] left over,” Bob said back in 1967. “Oh, they've given me two Oscars in appreciation for my services. But, oddly enough, never a single one for my acting. And I do my best acting on that program, smiling while the others are winning. I’ve had that acceptance speech in my pocket for so long.”

2. Billy Crystal — 9 Times

Billy Crystal has hosted the Oscars on nine occasions and he says he has no plans to take on hosting duties ever again. And while he won’t be taking the stage for a 10th time, Billy says that a host is integral to the award show.

“To me, a show needs a host, you need a center,” he told People in 2021. “Let’s face it, after the first 40 minutes, four out of five people have lost. By the end of the night, the winners are all backstage and you’re dealing with disgruntled people who are disappointed. You want to make them feel good and the home audience to stay with the show.”

3. Johnny Carson — 5 Times

Johnny Carson took the stage as host of the Oscars five different times. He hosted four consecutive years, from 1979 to 1982 and then after taking a brief hiatus from the show, he returned in 1983 to host the 56th ceremony.

4. Whoopi Goldberg — 4 Times

When Whoopi Goldberg took the stage at the Oscars in 1994, she became the first Black woman to host the show on her own. Since then, she’s taken on hosting duties on three other occasions, making her a four-time host.

“I had a great time. The critics didn’t love me, but I never cared much what the critics thought as long as people had a good time,” Whoopi told Variety of hosting the show.

She added, “Whoever the host is has to love the movies, because they have to keep you engaged. They have to be talking to you as the show has a break, and talk about what’s happening or what’s coming next. And the best person at that was Billy [Crystal].”

5. Jack Lemmon — 4 Times

Jack Lemmon hosted the Oscars four times -- although he had a little bit of help on certain occasions. When he first hosted the show's 30th ceremony in 1958, he was joined by Rosalind Russell, James “Jimmy” Stewart, David Niven and Bob Hope as well as Donald Duck. Then in 1972, he co-hosted alongside Helen Hayes, Alan King and Sammy Davis Jr.

6. Jimmy Kimmel — 4 Times

The 2024 Oscars ceremony marked the fourth time Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. He served as host in 2017 and 2018 before taking a short hiatus -- during which Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock. While Jimmy likes to joke that “nobody got hit” the times he’s hosted, there have been other moments that will go down in Oscars history. Back in 2017, the Oscar for Best Picture was accidentally handed out to La La Land and after a confusing few minutes, Jimmy helped hand the award over to the team behind Moonlight.

7. Jerry Lewis — 3 Times

Jerry Lewis hosted the Oscars three times before his passing in 2017. While things went well the first two times he took the stage, things got a little chaotic when he hosted the 31st Academy Awards in 1959. When the final award was accidentally handed out 20 minutes early, Jerry had to figure out how to fill up the remaining time in order to avoid dead-air.

“We were supposed to go off the air at 11:00 and at 10:40, we’re finished. 20 minutes of dead air is not something you want to be a part of. And I proceeded to do schtick and bits and talking to the musicians in the pit … I went on until I ran out,” Jerry said while talking about the experience. “I brought a hundred stars on the stage and I held a dance contest to keep going … and we danced until we went off the air.”

8. Steve Martin — 3 Times

Steve Martin has hosted the Oscars three times. In 2001 and 2003 he took on the job solo and then in 2010, he was joined by co-host Alec Baldwin. On top of that, when the award ceremony had no host in 2019, he had the honor of opening the show alongside Chris Rock. Steve reflected on his experience after watching Jo Koy host the Golden Globes in 2024.

“I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show,” Steve wrote on Threads. “It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010.”

9. David Niven — 3 Times