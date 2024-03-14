Man Accused of Throwing Acid on Ex-GF Convinced Fellow Inmate to Carry Out 2nd Attack: Cops

AP

After Paul Cameron and Sebastian Mahkwan met behind bars, they allegedly orchestrated a plot to carry out a second acid attack on a "random person" -- to "cast doubt" on Cameron's previous attack.

Two separate acid attacks in Hawaii have been linked in a murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated from behind bars.

According to Honolulu police Lt. Deena Thoemmes, the first attack happened on April 7, 2023 when a man pointed a gun at a woman before "throwing a liquid on her causing her skin and clothes to burn."

The woman was hospitalized with severe burns; following an investigation, Paul Cameron -- her ex-boyfriend -- was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

While at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) awaiting trial, Cameron befriended fellow inmate Sebastian Mahkwan -- who was awaiting trial for unrelated drug and assault charges -- said Thoemmes during a press conference. Authorities believe Cameron then "instructed Mahkwan on how to carry out an acid attack on a random person."

The goal, per police, was to "cast doubt" on Cameron and "to show that it was possibly someone else and not him" who carried out the first attack on his ex. As for what Mahkwan got out of the deal, Thoemmes said Cameron arranged for his bail to be paid so he could be released from OCCC.

While out on bail in January 2024, Mahkwan is accused of following Cameron's example and throwing acid on a woman, "causing severe burns to her face and body," Thoemmes said during a press conference. Mahkwan was arrested shortly after and, because this wasn't a normal attack, police "checked to see" whether the suspect and Cameron ever shared a "module" at OCCC. It was later confirmed they did, though it's unclear how long they were housed in the same area.

An Oahu grand jury indicted the two men this week in "an alleged murder-for-hire plot," said Thoemmes, and now face new charges.

Mahkwan was additionally charged with attempted murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree -- while Cameron is also charged with accomplice to attempted murder in the second degree, accomplice to assault in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree.

According to the superseding grand jury indictment (via Law&Crime), Cameron used a PIN belonging to Mahkwan to make phone calls arranging for Mahkwan's bail. Cameron allegedly told the person he called that Mahkwan was his "boyfriend," but wanted that info to be kept "a secret as it was embarrassing." Thoemmes said authorities only knows the two were "friends," and anything else at this point would be "rumors," as neither party is speaking with police.

Per the docs, Cameron also wanted to be sure Mahkwan was released by January 15, as that was his next court date. His bail was posted after Cameron's motorcycle was used as collateral.

Following the attack on January 22, a corrections officer allegedly found documents in an envelope addressed to Cameron in the OCCC's kitchen area. According to the indictment, "the documents included instructions and details about an acid attack on April 7, 2023" and "detailed instructions on committing an act like the one for which he was charged," including how to obtain acid.

"The indictment details a diabolical plot that resulted in a complete stranger -- an innocent woman being gravely wounded," Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement, according to the AP.

The two suspects are being held without bail.