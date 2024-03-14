Homeowner Locks Parents and 'Pregnant Dumbass' Sister Out of House -- And Gets Praised!

Getty Stock Image

The homeowner changed the locks on their live-in parents and "irresponsible wench" sister after feeling they crossed a line -- with commenters on social media telling the person to get a lawyer and "shut this s--t down."

A homeowner took to the internet for advice on how to deal with their parents and sister, before sharing they ended up locking all three of them out of their home in an update.

The story, posted to an anonymous forum, featured a homeowner who did not specify their name or gender, struggling to manage boundaries with their family members, after the person's parents moved into their in-law suite.

Their pregnant sister soon became involved in the situation, leading to the homeowner taking drastic measures to make a point. Despite using some colorful language to describe their sister and going so far as to change the locks of their home, Reddit seemed to side with the original poster (a.k.a. "OP").

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

The Original Reddit Post

OP kicked off the post by sharing some background information: "My parents live in the in-law suit of my house. They pay rent to help me cover the mortgage but the house is completely mine. Their rent is $600 a month. That includes all utilities including internet and streaming services."

"My older sister is pregnant again, yay, and she needs a place to stay as her baby daddy bailed out and moved back to Romania without her. My parents agreed to let her stay with them," OP continued. "They did not ask me but, like I said, they pay rent and can do as they wish with their living area."

"My parents have full run of my house except for my bedroom and my office. My dad likes to putter in the garage and plays with my dog," the post continued. "My mom likes to bake in my kitchen and work in the garden. The basement has a kitchen but it is small and mine is just better all around."

Here's where things began to go off the rails.

According to OP, their parents and sibling wanted them to "babyproof my levels of the house," with OP wondering why they'd need to do that "as the kids would 100% NOT be in my area."

"My mom said that it would not be fair to keep the kids cooped up in the basement all day. I said that there was a huge yard, and sunroom for them to spend time in if they really wanted. My sister said that she couldn't spend all her time cramped up like that with three kids," wrote OP.

Yes, three kids. Turns out, according to OP, their sister was having twins and also planned to watch a friend's toddler at the home "for money." OP explained to their sister that they "did not have insurance for her to run a business out of my house," while the sibling said "it was all under the table and that she needed money."

OP then decided to take the keys to the rest of the home back from their parents and said they'd be changing the locks.

"They agreed to let her move in because she is an irresponsible wench that can't understand birth control. I never agreed to let her use my house as a day home. I know I do not want three kids here along with four adults. Well three adults and a pregnant dumbass," wrote OP, who said they agreed to allow the sister to watch her friend's kid if she or their parents paid for insurance.

OP also wondered whether they were "the a--hole" after their mom and sister gave them the silent treatment.

'Ask Your Parents to Move Out' and Other Reddit Observations

The post proved to be wildly popular, racking up nearly 1,000 comments in less than a day.

The highest voted response said OP "may have to reconsider this whole arrangement," saying that "over time this will become a mess for you." The commenter said the OP's "mum, sister and kids WILL take over your space and it will be very hard to rectify after they are here." They then suggested the homeowner "ask your parents to move out," though they also felt sorry for the OP's father.

"Locks are changed. I will not bend or break on this," OP said in response, revealing action had already been taken against their family members.

Another responder warned OP from allowing the sister to raise her kids and babysit another in the home, asking, "Who will be refilling your pantry when all the snacks, the milk, the juice etc, vanish because the kids need to eat something? Who will be repairing the damage that kids kind of just do?"

Someone else suggested OP get a lawyer, saying they'll "never be able to get rid of" their sister and kids and asking, "How will you get them out when you get annoyed with them?"

Others were concerned that the correct insurance or certification wouldn't actually be obtained -- or, if it was, wouldn't be kept up to date.

"Holy s--, shut this s--t down!" exclaimed another. "I would be telling her to find a new place to live if she thinks she can lie to you and try to run a business in your house."

OP got a kick out of one comment, however, from one person who wrote, "Technically speaking, by blocking off your areas you are technically making your areas baby proofed. I tip my hat to you good sir!"

Their response: "OMG I must tell them that. Thank you."