Angie Everhart Talks Past Relationships with Famous Men, Reflects On How Modeling Industry Has Changed (Exclusive)

JAG Entertainment

The former supermodel and DIYA Beauty & Wellness founder dispels a rumor about her "engagement" to Joe Pesci and what similarities he shares with another ex -- Sylvester Stallone!

As a supermodel who rose to fame in the '90s -- and was featured in magazines such as Sports Illustrated and Playboy -- Angie Everhart knows the ins and outs of the modeling industry, but understands that the industry is not the same as it was back then.

In an interview with TooFab, the supermodel-turned-CEO -- who founded the company DIYA Beauty and Wellness -- reflected on how the modeling industry has changed, including how she feels about photo retouching and editing.

"I mean, gosh, I'm no expert on being a model. I mean, I am actually, let's rephrase that," Everhart, 54, said with a laugh, before clarifying. "[I'm no expert] on being a model today, that's what I really meant. Being a model today is completely different than when I was a model. We didn't even have retouching. I mean, I think about what. My body, when I did Sports Illustrated, it looked like that."

"For me, I always like the real thing, but if you can have retouching, great," she continued. "It's been a great tool, but when people completely change the way they look and misrepresent themselves and whatever, I don't spend my days dwelling on stuff like that."

"I try to just be body forward and to have people feel good about themselves," Everhart added. "That's great, having women feel good about themselves, about their bodies. That's fantastic."

In the late '90s and early 2000s, Everhart was involved in a few high-profile romances. She briefly dated and was engaged to Sylvester Stallone in 1995. Everhart was married to actor Ashley Hamilton from 1996 until 1997. She went on to date Oscar winner Joe Pesci for eight years before they split in 2008.

"I'm attracted to men. Smart men, funny men, whatever, it doesn't matter."

Everhart and Pesci are said to have been engaged at one point, but when asked about her relationships with Stallone and Pesci, specifically, she claimed she and Pesci were never engaged.

"I was not engaged to Joe," she told TooFab.

However, Everhart only had good things to say about the Goodfellas star, now 81. "Joe's awesome. Joe is such a good guy," she said. "He's so funny and smart and fun to be around."

"Those two guys are so different," she added, referring to Pesci and Stallone, 77, before noting with a laugh, "The only thing they have in common is they're Italian!"

Everhart later married Carl Ferro in 2014, but she filed for divorce in 2018. (While the former couple didn't share any children, Everhart is mom to a teenage son from a previous relationship.)

"I'm attracted to men. Smart men, funny men, whatever, it doesn't matter," she said. "I just like men."

Universal Pictures/Getty

Elsewhere during the conversation, Everhart -- who starred in a handful of films and TV shows -- took a look back at her acting career, sharing the one project she'd hypothetically be down to revisit if given the chance.

"Tales From the Crypt," she told TooFab, referring to the 1996 horror comedy, Bordello of Blood, in which starred as Lilith, vampire madam of a brothel.

"Lilith was, she was something else," Everhart said. "I would love to have done it a little bit differently, or even a sequel, 'cause you know, you can't change the past. But a sequel to Lilith ... she was a fun character to play."

When asked what she would have done differently, she explained, "That movie was a comedy of errors. So you don't see what's going on behind the scenes when you're actually watching a movie. I'm sitting there when I watch the movie and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, we only have an hour. We only have an hour of daylight left.' Or the director just said, 'Yep, you're on your mark.' There's things you don't, people who aren't in the business, they don't know."

"I don't know what I would change about it, but it was an experience that movie," she said.

Meanwhile, during her interview with TooFab, Everhart opened up about how she went from "supermodel to CEO" when she launched her banner company, DIYA Beauty and Wellness, and explained how it all came about. (See the video, above!)

She also previously battled thryoid cancer, and shared how her past health journey contributed to her decision to get into the health and wellness space.

"You can't get cancer and not start to think about your health and wellness. So, it was a huge eye-opener. And that's when I turned my life around. I started getting healthy, I started reading labels. I started wondering, 'What am I putting in my body?' 'How did I get cancer?' 'Why'd I get cancer?' And I started it ... mind, body, spirit and researching and trying to make myself better and eat better and make better food for my son. And so that whole process started then, because I tell you, you know, being a model in the nineties was not the healthiest way to live."

As for whether she'd ever return to modeling or acting, Everhart said, "I would do things that I want to do."

"And modeling, I'm continuing, I'm doing the same things as a spokesperson for these brands," she explained. "It's almost the same thing. I'm representing a whole company. And I'm a spokesperson for my company. So it's not any different except it's mine. Well, and I have a bunch of employees."