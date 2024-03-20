Man Face Plants Running from Authorities After 'Obliterated' Couple Loses Track of Kids at Beach: Sheriff

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The pair -- who appeared to have no idea where the woman's children were -- called authorities "d--kheads," before one of them made a failed attempt to run away, his mug shot showing off the damage to his face.

One couple got quite the wakeup call after allegedly drinking and passing out at Daytona Beach, Georgia, losing sight of the woman's children in the process.

After receiving a 911 call from an anonymous caller, according to FOX35 in Orlando, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found Alyssia Langley and fiancé Timothy Stephens, 27 and engaged, asleep on the beach.

Bodycam footage (below) appeared to show Michelob Ultra and High Noon cans around them as they lay on a towel. Deputies then attempted to wake them up numerous times, shouting, "Time to wake up! Time to wake up! Hey guys .. SHERIFF'S OFFICE, wake up!"

Once they finally woke up and were told they couldn't have alcohol on the beach, Stephens was heard asking, "Why not?"

As the pair then began to look for their IDs, they're asked whether they have children with them, as there were sand toys strewn about their area on the beach. After one deputy asked where their kids are, Langley pointed in the direction of the water and shouted, "Right there!"

The kids, ages 5 and 7, were nowhere to be seen.

Timothy is then seen walking toward the water to find the kids, calling their names. "You don't know where they are?" asked a deputy, before he replied, "They're at the beach or probably at the pool."

The children were, reportedly, at a pool nearby -- swimming unsupervised, but safe. Langley and Stephens were then placed in handcuffs, with Stephens vaping while Langley called family for help.

"I need you to come get the kids, me and Timothy are both being arrested. Come get the kids, me and Timothy are both being f--king arrested!" she shouted into the phone, as Stephens asked why he was in cuffs.

After being told it was for having alcohol on the beach and child neglect, he seemed more confused about the former -- asking, "You're not allowed to have any beer at the beach? I thought it was not glass. I only had two beers."

"Two is still illegal," the deputy informed him.

Langley then went off on authorities, shouting that "the f--king cops here are d--kheads."

"Him, him, everybody else has been f--king dickheads, so now we both go to f--king jail. Who the f--k is going to bond us out?" she exclaimed, as Stephens told her, "No one."

"Now my grandpa has to drive f--king 8 hours to get the goddamn kids!" Langley then shouted, before starting to break down as she hoped to ensure her "kids are f--king taken care of" and asking where they were going to go while she was in custody. An officer assured her the children would be taken care of at a family resource center.

Just as Langley was being loaded into a Sheriff's vehicle, Stephens decided to make a run for it -- but only made it about 4 seconds before he face planted onto the ground, knocking him out cold. "Stupid!" a deputy said, before an ambulance was called to care for him. Cuts and bruising can be seen on Stephens' face in his booking photo.

"It just boggles my mind that you would drive here and get obliterated and allow a five and a seven year old to wander off," Sheriff Mike Chitwood told FOX. "These two clowns shouldn't be in charge of ... they can't be in charge of themselves, let alone a five year old or a seven year old."