Judge Tosses Confession of Chad Doerman, Accused of Killing Three Sons In Front of Their Mother

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

A judge agreed police violated Chad Doerman's rights during his arrest -- but does not believe a confession was coerced out of him after he allegedly "lined up" and shot his 3, 4 and 7-year-old sons to death.

Lawyers for Chad Doerman, the father accused of murdering his three sons with a rifle, scored a win in court last week after a judge ruled his entire interrogation -- which included an alleged confession -- will be thrown out.

According to FOX 19, Judge Ricard Ferenc ruled the accused killer's rights were violated twice following his arrest -- once when authorities failed to advise him fully of his Miranda rights before interrogating him and again when they continued to question him after stating he wanted an attorney.

"The defendant's Miranda rights were violated ... after the defendant unequivocally and unambiguously invoked his right to counsel when he told [Detective Michael Ross], 'I'll wait for a lawyer, I don't know, give me a couple of days, I can talk to a lawyer and get nice good answers,'" read the judge's decision.

Detective Michael Ross previously admitted he also did not read the entire card detailing all of Doerman's Miranda rights before the interrogation, specifically the portion informing Doerman of his right to have a lawyer present during questioning.

"Therefore, irrespective of the detectives' failure to fully and properly advise Doerman of his Miranda rights as immediately set forth above, all statements obtained during the Custodial Interrogation shall be suppressed and the state shall not adduce any of these statements in their case-in-chief," added the decision.

Because of the ruling, Doerman's statements, as well as video and audio of the interrogation, must now be thrown out.

The defense tried to also argue police coercion was a factor in Doerman's alleged confession, claiming their client had been threatened by an arresting officer who was allegedly heard on body camera saying, "Is that the motherf--ker? Shut the door so I don't f--king kill him," after placing him a cruiser. The judge ruled it was "unlikely" Doerman actually heard those comments, however, as the air conditioning inside the cruiser had been turned up and the deputy was a good distance from the car when he said them.

The judge also said there was no evidence detectives used coercive tactics during the subsequent interrogation either, including Detective Ross allegedly comparing Doerman to a "monster" during the conversation.

Doerman has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges facing him.

Warning: The allegations below are extremely disturbing.

According to a bill of particulars filed by prosecutors laying out the allegations against the suspect (via FOX19), the attack happened after Doerman returned home early from work and had his wife and sons "join him in the master bedroom for a nap." At some point, he allegedly got out of bed, loaded a rifle and shot son Hunter twice. Though his stepdaughter was watching TV in another room during the nap, authorities say she "witnessed the shooting."

According to the report, the boys' sister saw Doerman chase after one of the children who made a run for it toward a nearby field -- Clayton, 7 -- shooting him and causing him to fall to the ground. Doerman then allegedly shot the child in the head, "at close range."

As this happened, the young girl is said to have ran back inside the home and picked up the youngest boy, Chase, before she "attempted to flee the residence with him." Doerman, however, allegedly caught up to her, held her at gunpoint and "demanded" she put down the child, which she did as she "begged" him not to shoot her. Doerman allegedly shot at Chase, but his gun didn't fire, so the child ran to his mother. The sister, meanwhile, ran to the fire department and told witnesses her father was "killing everyone."

The two parents then got into a "physical altercation," with Doerman reportedly "going so far as to bite" his wife to get her to drop Chase, per investigators. During the altercation, she is said to have placed her thumb over the barrel of the gun and was shot, causing her to drop the child. Doerman is accused of then fatally shooting the third son, before laying all three boys in the same area on the side of the home.

According to the docs, he then "sat on the side stoop of the residence and calmly watched [the wife] undertake futile live-saving measures on her three children," who all died from their injuries.

The docs also claim Doerman told authorities, "I did it. Take me to jail" and said "I shouldn't have done that." They also claim he "admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October" and indicated "that the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him that he hadn't slept for three or four days prior" to the murders.