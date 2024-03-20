911's Oliver Stark Teases That Bachelor Nation Crossover: 'I Feel Really Lucky' (Exclusive)

ABC/Composite

After a photo of the 118's ambulance at The Bachelor mansion surfaced, Stark teases a potential crossover -- before sharing how Buck would fare in Bachelor Nation and his pitch to pop up on Abbott Elementary.

Buck, The Bachelor?

Not exactly, but it does look like 9-1-1 will crossover with The Bachelor in the fifth episode of the former's current season -- and star Oliver Stark is loving the "different opportunities" his show's move to ABC is bringing their way.

Though Stark didn't outright confirm the crossover event, PEOPLE all but did earlier this week by posting a set photo showing of one of the 118's ambulances outside the infamous mansion used for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor. Speaking with TooFab after that photo dropped, Stark remained vague, but was still clearly excited about what's to come.

"I'll just say that, you know, we are in this new world of being on ABC and I think that opens up a lot of different opportunities and I love the idea of doing crossovers," he shared. "We did one obviously in the past with our spinoff show [9-1-1: Lone Star]. I just think it's always cool when you can merge these two worlds together and bring characters from different things together."

"Me, as an audience member, I always love seeing that and I think with the move to ABC, that's presented so much opportunity to branch out and to do that and to get to be a part of some iconic mainstays on ABC," he added.

"There's definitely, as we know, a crossover coming up and I feel really lucky we get to do that at our new home."

Hypothetically speaking, if Buck were to appear as either The Bachelor or a suitor on The Bachelorette, how does Stark think he would fare?

"Come on, he'd win!" the actor exclaimed. "I think as The Bachelor, he'd be living his dream. I can imagine him on the first night seeing people get out of the car and just being like, 'This is a good thing for me.'"

"I like to think he'd do pretty well, but he probably would be kicked off early on if he was a contestant on The Bachelorette," he added. "I like to think he'd make it to the end."

While viewers will have to stay tuned to see what Bachelor Nation may have in store for the 118, TooFab also wondered which other ABC sets Stark wouldn't mind crashing.

"I can see potential, maybe The Rookie or something, where we're still in the first responder world. I think they're set in LA," he said. "We've been joking recently about wanting to go over to Abbott Elementary, maybe there's some kind of bomb scare, but I believe they're set in Philadelphia so I don't quite know how that would work. Quite the drive. Emergency might be over by the time we get there."

He then added the perfect pitch: "Maybe we're on holiday in Philadelphia and an emergency strikes."

Quinta Brunson, your move!