'Little Rascals' Accused of Texas Bank Robbery Turned In By Own Parents

FBI Houston

The trio -- dubbed the "Little Rascals" by the FBI in Houston -- are aged 11, 12 and 16.

Three youths dubbed the "little rascals" by FBI Houston have been arrested -- after their own parents turned two of them in.

The trio first made headlines on March 14, after the agency released photos to social media which appeared to be taken from security footage. They captioned the post, "Recognize these 'little rascals'? Believe it or not they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway."

The FBI also asked for help identifying all three of them, asking anyone with possible leads to contact police. Because they've since been identified as minors, TooFab has blurred the initial photo.

#BREAKING All three bank robbery suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody.

They are 11, 12, and 16 year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat. Because they are juveniles, their names and no additional details will be released. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/n10Zm1vcuo — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 19, 2024 @FBIHouston

On Tuesday, the agency then confirmed the trio was in custody while revealing they were 11, 12 and 16 in age and charged with robbery by threat.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, via ABC 13, the three allegedly passed a "threatening" note to a bank teller and were believed to be armed, though they didn't present a weapon. It's unknown how much money they left with.

After the photos were released to media, the parents of two of the boys reportedly came forward and identified them.