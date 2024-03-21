How Sammi Sweetheart Reacted to Ron's Possible Jersey Shore Family Vacation Return

MTV

The rest of the cast called Sam over to get her real thoughts on Ron possibly joining them on their next trip ... before her boyfriend also chimed in on the situation.

We all know Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola will cross paths this season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- and tonight we saw how their big reunion came to be.

On Thursday's new hour, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi sat down together to talk about an upcoming trip to Nashville, where Nicole would be scouting locations for her next store. As they spoke, they brought up the idea of Ron possibly joining them, after he made amends to the whole group last season.

They agreed it was time to "take the leap" and see how it went, before asking everyone except Sam whether they were on board with Ron's return. They all said yes, meaning it was time to then present the question to Sam, not wanting to bother her with it unless they all agreed it was time.

When Sam met up with everyone, she had a feeling something big was coming -- before Mike dropped the bomb, wondering if she would be okay with "all of us under one roof at one time," including Ron.

"Hell no!" Sam said with a smile, before quickly changing her tune. "You guys have been friends with him for a very long time and I'm not gonna take that away from you at all. Yeah, I'm your friend too, I'll figure it out. I'll navigate it. I can definitely do things and not exclude myself."

In a confessional she said that there are still "boundaries" she'd be putting in place for herself, but added she wanted to find a way to make it work for everyone. After Vinny Guadagnino then made a joke about them sharing a room -- with Mike shouting, "Too soon!" -- Sam said she didn't think it would be awkward.

"I'm a grown adult. I knew this was going to happen and I would rather just get it over with," she told them all. "Honestly, I'm excited to go with all you guys, I know we're going to have fun. It is what it is.. I love you guys and thanks for giving me a heads up."

With that, she went and broke the news to her boyfriend, Justin May.

"Oh ... it is what it is," he said after she said Ron would be joining the next group trip. When Sam told him she "would not like" him sharing a home with his ex, however, he made it clear he wasn't worried.

"It doesn’t bother me because I know there's nothing there. You'll be fine, there's not much to figure out. Just go with the flow," he told her. "If you don't like something, you just separate yourself from the situation. You'll be alright."

"It's been like almost 10 years. I have to now do things with him and that's just weird," she told Justin. "I have to navigate it, I gotta figure this out," Sam concluded.

Turns out they wouldn't actually be sharing the same home, as Snooki surprised the group when they all got there by saying she had rented out two homes on the same lot -- one for the girls and one for the boys.