Joe Bastianich Shares Special Billy Joel Connection And Why He Hit Masked Singer Stage (Exclusive)

After singing Only the Good Die Young on The Masked Singer, the comedian said he "can't wait to get [Billy Joel's] feedback."

For some, seeing Joe Bastianich on The Masked Singer stage Wednesday may have come as a surprise, but it was a natural fit for the chef and restauranteur, who counts singing as his many passions.

A look at his life outside the kitchen sees Bastianich as a performer, singing in both Italian and English with several albums under his belt and a tour in Europe slated for the summer.

"Well, as they say, when you ask a singer to sing, they sing. As a performer, it's in your instinct, and of course, being in the Fox family with Master Chef, I've always been a fan of Masked Singer," Bastianich told TooFab when asked about his motivation for appearing on the show. "So, when the opportunity came to perform on the big stage, of course I said yes."

While appearing on the show as Spaghetti and Meatballs -- a not so subtle nod to his Italian heritage and line of work as a professional chef -- also allowed the Master Chef star to get the word out about his singing career, it also gave Bastianich the opportunity to star in a production as massive as The Masked Singer.

"Just being involved n such a grand production -- the costumes, the professionalism, the whole infrastructure that goes behind a show like The Masked Singer -- it was quite the experience," he gushed.

His performance earned him praise as well, with seasoned singers, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora, applauding Bastianich's vocals.

"Amazing," Bastianich said of the applause he got from the judges. "Their feedback is incredible and the whole energy that they give. They're judging, but they're fans as well. And it's all very positive energy, so it was all very uplifting."

Bastianich was ultimately beaten out by the Lizard, following a smack down round between the pair, but it was a close call, with all the contestants Wednesday night emerging with strong vocal prowess.

And while it was Spaghetti and Meatballs who was ultimately unmasked, there's still little he knows about his competitors after stepping off stage, telling TooFab that he never found out who he was competing against.

"I got to see the other performers for the first time on TV last night, and it's very difficult," the Osteria Mozza co-owner revealed. "It's top secret. They do an amazing job at that production keeping everything under wraps. It's really quite impressive."

Calling the experience "super positive," Bastianich who was there for Billy Joel night, also revealed a special connection he has to the "Uptown Girl" singer.

"I grew up in Long Island and Queens, so Billy Joel, in the '70s and '80s, was the soundtrack to my childhood and my formative years," Bastianich said. "I happen to know Billy Joel as a customer of the restaurant, so I can't wait to get his feedback. It was all very serendipitous."

As for whether or not he'd do something like this again, Bastianich said "absolutely."

"Any chance to do music is something that I would jump at," he shared. "You learn a lot in every experience. Having to dance and sing at the same time is something I've never done, so that was an interesting challenge."

Bastianich continued, "What you really learn is when your moment comes, whatever you gotta do in life, you gotta seize the moment and perform and give it your all and accept the challenges and the hiccups and own it, and get what you can in that moment."

To hear from more Bastianich on The Masked Singer and the upcoming season of Master Chef, check out the video up top.

