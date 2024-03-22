Kate Middleton Cancer Reveal Sparks Conspiracy Criticism, Outpouring of Emotion on Social Media

Kensington Palace

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak showed support for the Princess of Wales and called out "unfair" treatment of the mother-of-three as she faces a health battle

Immediately following Kate Middleton breaking her silence on her private health battle, social media was flooded with support for the princess.

After weeks of speculation about her health and her whereabouts, Middleton shared a video on Friday revealing she's been battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

"I underwent abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," Middleton began. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

She continued, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Middleton went on to call the news a "huge shock" and noted that she and husband, Prince William, have been doing "everything" they can to "process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she explained.

Middleton also noted that she told their children that she is "well," and is getting stronger every day as she focuses on things that will help her heal, "in my mind, body and spirits."

She also took a moment to thank William for being by her side during this difficult time, as well as the "support and kindness" shown by people around the world as she works to recover.

What Middleton and her family are asking for now, more than ever, is some "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she urged. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," Middleton added. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Of course, such a heartfelt statement from the princess was met with overwhelming support and deep emotion.

Social Media Response and Support from the Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called out "unfair treatment" of the Princess of Wales following her reveal on Friday.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," Sunak said in a tweet. "In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media."

He also noted that the royal has three small children at home.

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024 @RishiSunak

King Charles, meanwhile, said through a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, his Majesty is so "proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

Following their time in hospital together, HM has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."

And added that the King and Queen, "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

While actress Olivia Munn, who recently had her own cancer battle, commented on Kate's post, writing "Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best."

Mere minutes after the princess' statement Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went into the White House press conference.

"We just heard obviously ... all of us just heard the terrible news, Jean-Pierre said. "Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time and certainly we wish her a full recovery."

Meanwhile, there were those on X, formerly Twitter, who called out the media storm surrounding the princess in the last few months.

Kate having cancer makes a lot of sense. Hope she recovers. It's also insane that the palace's PR let this get so out of control. I thought they ran a tight ship over there. — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) March 22, 2024 @offbeatorbit

The fact that the palace could have made this a press release 2 months ago but instead decided to blame Kate for the fake photos they posted is wild. Anywhoodle. Here’s to a full recovery, girl. https://t.co/JiadjQ82PW — 🩷 Rebekah Weatherspoon Book Updates! 🩷 (@RdotSpoon) March 22, 2024 @RdotSpoon

As we learn that Kate Middleton has cancer, it should serve as a lesson to all of us about the reality of being a woman on the internet, the complete lack of empathy and understanding in this space we all inhabit. I feel for her and her family, and I feel guilty as fuck for… — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) March 22, 2024 @truthandfiction

While others expressed deep feelings and support for Kate during this challenging time.

"Oh my word, so brave, what a terrible shock," one person wrote in a comment on the princess' Instagram post. "My heart goes out to you all and may you recover speedily dear Catherine. Thinking of you and sending prayers".

"Sending lots of LOVE and HEALING to you and hope the world leaves you in PEACE at this very private time," another wrote. "My deepest prayers for your speedy recovery. You are a beacon of LIGHT."