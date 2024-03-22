Lisa Rinna Says She'd 'Never' Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Getty

If you've been holding out hope for Lisa Rinna's return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, don't.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, the 60-year-old star looked back on her 8-year-run on the Bravo series. And while she said she'd "never" return to the show, Rinna made clear that it had a positive impact on her acting career.

"It has made me a better actor," the former soap star, who has since returned to scripted TV and films since quitting the reality series, said. "I'm acting again [and] I'm not kidding — you laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor."

She continued, "Working with those women, going through that experience... I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for for 8 years on that show."

"I definitely did and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for 8 years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn't done that show," said Rinna.

The revelation came up when Hudson asked Rinna if she would ever consider returning to RHOBH.

"No, never. No I wouldn't," Rinna said quickly and firmly. "I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie."

Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH back in January 2023, after the airing of season 12. She quit the series after her contract expired, with RHOBH even showing her resignation letter in the show's season 13 premiere.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The former soap star joined the show in its fifth season, which premiered in 2014, and had quite the run -- from fights with Kim Richards to her husband, Harry Hamlin's iconic spaghetti sauce.