Video Shows Two Children, Ages 12 and 7, Rush Woman's Garage Before Alleged Stabbing

ABC13

One of the boys has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of the 59-year-old woman, as his mother apologizes for his alleged actions.

A 12-year-old boy in Texas has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after he and his younger brother were seen on security video rushing the garage of a woman one of them is accused of stabbing.

The incident went down on Saturday afternoon and, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 12-year-old boy, his 7-year-old brother, and the 59-year-old woman got into some kind of verbal argument in front of her home.

The two boys were reportedly shooed away by a neighbor, but returned about 12 minutes later, wearing gloves. The video shows them rushing into the woman's garage, which is when the 12-year-old is accused of stabbing her in the abdomen, before the children jumped on their bikes and rode away.

According to neighbors, the woman allegedly suffers from some sort of mental illness and has family members check on her regularly. It was during one of those regular visits from her brother, mere moments after the alleged stabbing, that he just happened to find her bloodied in the garage.

"Her brother came and checked up on her. He checks on her daily. At that point, he just came at the right time. He opened the door and saw that she was stabbed," HCSO investigator Sergio told ABC 13. Another spokesperson told USA Today that her brother called 9-1-1 after she said the boy "poked her in the stomach" and he saw the stab wounds.

Neighbors told press that the victim's behavior has been an issue in the past and had "been getting worse" -- with one claiming she was threatening to "cut" her earlier that same day.

The 7-year-old boy wasn't charged, with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez explaining on X that someone his age is "not culpable by law"; in Texas, 10 is the minimum age for criminal charges. CPS is investigating the case.

Speaking with Click2Houston, the boys' mother issued an apology for her sons' behavior, telling the outlet the 12-year-old has "mental issues" and "struggles from his mental problems."

"I'm sorry to the family. I'm very sorry that my son's committed the incident. And I'm praying for your health, for your wellness," she told the outlet. "I am very remorseful because I wouldn't want that to happen to nobody. We just gotta keep our prayers up for both my family and their family."