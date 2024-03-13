Ariana Madix Reveals When She Last Spoke to Tom Sandoval, Feels Like 'Non-Entity' on Show

Bravo

Even though she was at the center of the 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval cheating drama that rocked the show and the nation, Ariana Madix says she feels like a "non-entity in literally any of it" now, as her cast-mates talk around her on the show.

Ariana Madix may feel like a "non-entity" as the cast of Vanderpump Rules deals with the fallout of the cheating "Scandoval" she was very much a part of, but she was front and center talking about it with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

The reality star talked about what it's been like watching the latest season back as it was filmed so close to the fallout of the scandal that saw her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval caught cheating with her then-best friend Rachel (née Raquel) Leviss.

In particular, when Andy asked her about seeing some of Scheana Shay's comments about how the scandal affected her, Ariana expanded that to her experience watching the whole show back, including those cast confessionals they're not privy to.

"Well, during the time of filming, I definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back and I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said were very hurtful," she told Andy. "Specifically, it's hard to pinpoint something. It's just kind of this general attitude towards me that I've been seeing that's pretty hurtful."

As for the situation between her and Tom, things are about as fraught and tense now as they were during filming, with poor Ann Maddox (Tom's personal assistant) having to work as the go-between.

Ariana shared that she has no regrets about the position Ann is in, because "I went no contact with him for very good reasons, and there were certain things that had to be worked out." One of those things is their shared house and living space, which Ariana now says she can't talk about at all, because "there's a legal situation."

Another shared property, though, that she was comfortable weighing in on is that giant Lego portrait of her and Tom. Andy was hinting pretty hard that he wanted it for the Clubhouse.

"Obviously, I don't own it solely so I can't make a decision, but I say you can have it," she told him. Now, he just has to ask Tom. Well, maybe Schaena, too, since no one seems to care how this is all impacting her.

When Andy asked Ariana about her experiences seeing Tom talking about Rachel on the show, she had to conceded it's not like it's a huge surprise. "Sure, I mean it's to be expected that he would be talking about it, so I get it," she said, "But it seems as though in all of this I'm still just like a non-entity in literally any of it, like, so, yeah."

As for her and Tom, when pressed as to how long it's been since they've had a direct face-to-face conversation -- because one certainly hasn't been seen on the new season of VPR -- Ariana said it had been since the reunion, which taped a year ago this month.

Clearly, aside from "maybe one or two sentences in each other's directions" during filming for Season 11, there will be no direct one-on-one conversations upcoming on the show. And with Rachel having departed the show to launch her podcast to talk about it all, the three major "Scandoval" players seem to be keeping their distance.

But theirs isn't the only relationship that was rocked recently in the world of Vanderpump Rules. Former cast-members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are heading into their own spinoff "The Valley," and bringing their relationship troubles with them.

On February 29, Brittany revealed on the couple's When Reality Hits podast that they had separated. "Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany said. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Jax and Brittany first met in 2015, shortly before she joined VPR in Season 4. They had a previous reality show in 2017 before breaking off their relationship after he admitted to cheating. They rekindled things the next year, though, and got engaged.

The couple got married in June 2019 and welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021. Now, teasers for their new upcoming show mention the possibility of Jax having cheated again.

The couple hasn't addressed any further details about their marital issues, but Ariana has her longtime girlfriend's back. "I've texted with Brittany a little bit," she told Andy Tuesday night.

"I just wanted her to know that I love her and I support her and, you know, being on opposite coasts it's difficult, but I told her if she ever wants to come out to New York, she's got a place to stay with me," she continued. "I just love her so much and she's only ever been the best and so, I'm Team Brittany."