Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval Finally Cross Paths, Clash In Explosive Midseason Trailer for Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Sandoval is seen talking to Madix's new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, while Ariana says her ex "doesn't give a f--k if I f--king died in a ditch" after telling him to stop talking to her.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have largely avoided each other on the current season of Vanderpump Rules -- but a new trailer for the rest of the season shows the exes will get pretty confrontational in the episodes to come.

Bravo dropped the midseason sneak peek on Tuesday, ahead of tonight's new episode. The new footage kicks off with Tom Schwartz defending his bestie, saying Sandoval isn't "a trash person" but "a good person who did a trash thing." After some pushback from Madix, Schwartz corrects himself by saying, "a lot of things."

As Sandoval says his ex has "good taste in men," her boyfriend Daniel Wai takes center stage -- making his first real appearances on the show after showing up over FaceTime so far. Tom is even seen approaching him at a swanky event, where everyone's dressed in nice gowns and suits -- though their conversation remains a mystery for now.

"If Ariana's ex were to come up and be like, hey dude, I'm Sandoval, what would you do?" Kent is seen asking him, presumably before the event. "I know what he's done," Wai responds.

At the same event, Madix is seen storming away from Sandoval, before complaining to what seems to be an event organizer or possibly producers for the Bravo show, saying, "He wants 30 seconds with the audience. He doesn't give a f--k if I f--king died in a ditch." Sandoval then retaliates by telling the rest of the cast, "Ariana, she f--king talks s--t about all you f--kers."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Katie Maloney shades Sandoval's constant crying, while Ariana tells her ex "don't speak to me" after he tries initiating conversation during a group beach outing. Sandoval is also seen confronting Jax Taylor for talking "s--t" about him in the press -- with the former costar defending said "s--t" talking by saying everyone in the world has been doing the exact same thing.

Fans can also expect more drama between Scheana Shay and Sandoval, discussions about babies between James Kennedy and Ally Lewber and marriage drama for Scheana and Brock Davies -- as Shay is seen telling him, "I don't think you and I are going to be together forever."

Schwartz, meanwhile, proposes a "one night stand" to Katie ... while the two are also seen making out with the same woman.