Tom Sandoval Breaks Down Over Rachel Leviss, Compares Himself to Scott Peterson on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval's tears flowed again on Tuesday's new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Toward the end of the hour, Tom Schwartz visited his business partner at home, walking in on him journaling. In a confessional, Sandoval explained the journals were just one of the things he did to try and keep a connection with Rachel Leviss while she was in treatment for her mental health after the scandal blew up.

At the time of filming, Rachel had cut off contact with him.

"Rachel cutting off from me, that pain comes in waves. Me journaling, not drinking, was me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink," he explained. "I lost pretty much all of my friends. And now, losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally."

"There's part of me that thought, when she gets out, maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other agin and connect," he continued. "But I'm figuring out that will never happen and it really really f--king breaks my heart."

He pulled photos of him and Rachel -- well, we assume Rachel, since her face was blurred out -- out of his journal, telling Schwartz he brought the pictures to New Zealand with him while he filmed Special Forces: World's Toughest Test for FOX. "I look at those pictures like, that will never happen again," he said, before retreating to his closet to cry (above right).

"I'm telling you, dude, you are at the tial end of this," Schwartz tried to reassure him, but Sandoval wasn't hearing him. "I'm being treated like I'm f--king Scott Peterson and it will f--king linger with me like f--king Scott Peterson," Sandoval -- who controversially compared himself to George Floyd as well -- exclaimed.

"Didn't he murder his wife?" asked Schwartz, as Sandy replied, "Allegedly" and said he was "feeling destructive" of late. While Schwartz told his friend it was time to break the "Raquel spell" and hoped it was a time to "heal," he wasn't sure how to help out Sandoval either.

One part of Sandoval's healing journey he clearly did not want to be part of, however, was Tom's attempt at rebounding.

Earlier in the episode, Sandoval held a pool party at the home he shares with Ariana Madix with a bunch of random friends, including a pair of girls he met See You Next Tuesday.

Though Schwartz showed up, he left pretty early -- telling Sandoval he didn't want to be "implicated as some sort of wingman" for his buddy and adding, "it just feels weird for me." In a confessional, Schwartz said that while he was "proud" of Tom for putting himself out there, he added, "Maybe don't do it under the same roof of the girl you cheated on."

"I get Schwartz is trying to be diplomatic. It's not like we're having an orgy in the living room," Sandoval replied in his own confessional, as the orgy talk in this episode continues. He was then seen telling Billie Lee that he wouldn't be having any "after hours situations" at the house, because he didn't want to "cause any friction with my roommate."

When the two women he met at the bar showed up, viewers got to see Sandoval's flirting skills -- or lack thereof -- in action.

"Cheers, bitches. To staying positive and testing negative," he said as the three of them made a toast with some other friends. He then talked about being single, how this would have been a good time for him to go to Burning Man and his "roommate" being his ex.

"Nothing serious, just a 10-year relationship," he said, before joking, "I keep her locked in a room and I crush potato chips and put them under the door for her, to eat. I'm just kidding."

If the girls laughed, viewers didn't see it.

"Just the act of talking to people, it's a muscle and its something I haven't used in a while," Sandoval admitted in confessional, before adding, "But I feel like I can get back into this pretty quickly."