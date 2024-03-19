Scheana Shay Alludes to John Mayer 'Orgy' on Vanderpump Rules

Getty

This isn't the first time she's spoken about her time with the singer and their alleged "throuple," while Scheana's husband Brock Davies makes an orgy confession of his own.

Scheana Shay reminded everyone she and John Mayer allegedly have history on Tuesday's new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a brief but pretty eye-opening exchange during game night at Ariana Madix's home, the gang -- ie: everybody except Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz -- shared some secrets while playing "Never Have I Ever."

One of the prompts posed for the group: "Never have I ever had a threesome with two dudes."

With that, Scheana's husband Brock Davies was the only one to drink -- with Shay herself even looking puzzled as to what he was referring. "I wasn't involved! I was in a room and there was other things going on, but there was definitely more bodies," he exclaimed, as Scheana explained it was probably "more of an orgy situation."

In a confessional, Shay was then asked by a producer, "When were you in an orgy?" -- saying she had one with "an A-list celebrity."

She then added, coyly, "Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland, I'll say that."

That, of course, was a not-to-subtle reference to Mayer, who she previously claimed to have been in a "throuple" with right before making her Vanderpump Rules debut.

During an episode of the "Flashbacks" podcast back in 2020, she claimed she, Mayer and Stacie Adams from The Hills got very close.

The three-person relationship allegedly began soon after she met the famous musician at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills in 2008 while he was dating Jennifer Aniston, according to Shay.

"I'm working this party, and I end up getting wasted with them," Shay claimed. "Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. I walked Jennifer to the bathroom at one point and then they invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

Shay said she skipped out on the invitation because she was too drunk to drive, but Mayer ended up coming back to the club weeks later after splitting with Aniston. Soon she and her roommate at the time, Adams, started hanging out with Mayer, per Shay.

"This went on for about six months that we hung out," she said. "We would go to his house. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention."

When asked by one of the podcast's host if Shay meant a "sexual throuple," she answered affirmatively.

"I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more," Shay said of Adams. "And I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting, like what's up with that?'"

"And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking," she continued. "And there were like a lot of things -- like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and -- have never been closer."

Shay then claimed she was fired from the club after another employee overheard her and Adams talking about Mayer, as it was against company policy to fraternize with club members and Mayer belonged to the New York branch.

Her next job? Working at Villa Blanca, which led to her being cast on Vanderpump Rules.