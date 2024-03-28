Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Secretly Got Married in 2021

Facebook

Abby and her sister Brittany, who are dicephalus conjoined twins, appeared on the TLC series 'Abby and Brittany' back in 2012.

Nearly three decades after conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were first introduced to the world when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, it's been revealed that Abby is a married woman!

As reported by TODAY on Wednesday, citing public court records, Abby tied the knot with Josh Bowling in 2021. Abby -- who along with her twin sister Brittany -- is a teacher in Minnesota, while Bowling is a nurse and Army veteran.

Abby and Brittany appeared on the TLC series Abby and Brittany in 2012. The show ran for one season and followed the twins as they graduated from college, traveled to Europe, and hunted for their first job.

Although it's just now being reported that Abby and Bowling got married in 2021, their family shared many photos -- as well as a wedding video -- from their nuptials at the time, including shots of the newlyweds during what appeared to be their first dance.

After Abby and Brittany were born in 1990, their parents decided against a separation surgery as they were told that it was unlikely both twins would survive. They share a single body, and bloodstream but have separate heads, necks, and all organs above the waist, including two hearts and two stomachs. Among the organs they share below the waist are an intestine, bladder, and set of reproductive organs. Abby controls the twins' right arm and leg, while Brittany controls the left.

Their mom, Patty Hensel, revealed in the 2003 documentary, Joined For Life, that her then-teenage daughters hoped to become moms someday.

"That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them," Patty said at the time.

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany added. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we're just 16 -- we don't need to think about that right now."

The twins opened up about their plans to have children in another interview, according to Daily Mail.

"The whole world doesn't need to know who we are seeing, what we are doing and when we are going to do it," Brittany shared. "But believe me, we are totally different people," she said at the time. "

"Yeah, we are going to be moms one day, but we don't want to talk about how it's going to work yet," Abby said.

Abby is a stepmom as Josh has a daughter from a previous relationship, according to Daily Mail.