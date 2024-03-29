DJ Claims She Was Removed from Delta Plane Like 'Criminal' for Not Wearing a Bra

X

"Neither her breasts or any other woman's breasts have ever tried to take over a plane. Breasts are not weapons of war," said attorney Gloria Allred, as DJ Lisa Archbold detailed the "humiliating" experience.

An Australian DJ flying from Salt Lake City to San Francisco on Delta claims she was "humiliated" by a gate agent who "escorted" off the plane before takeoff over her outfit.

Lisa Archbold first complained to the airline on social media back in January, claiming on X that she was "extracted from a delta flight for not wearing a bra." Archbold said she was told by the agent that "the official policy of [the airline] is that women must cover up."

At the time, she shared a photo of the outfit she was allegedly wearing, which included a white t-shirt with no bra underneath (above).

During a press conference on Thursday, attorney Gloria Allred said she had sent a letter to the president of Delta on behalf of Archbold, her client, demanding more accountability for what they see as "unlawful, discriminatory conduct."

Allred claimed that on the day of the incident, her client was wearing a "loose white t-shirt." buttoned-up "business shirt" and cheetah print jacket -- but took off the two outer layers because it was "uncomfortably warm" inside the airport. Per Allred, "though one could fairly and faintly see the shape of her breasts and her nipples through the t-shirt," Archbold's "breasts and/or nipples were covered by the t-shirt."

Archbold's attorney then claimed a female gate agent treated her "with hostility" while inquiring about a seat upgrade, seemingly without reason. After boarding the plane, Allred said nobody aboard -- passengers or flight attendants alike -- complained to her client about her outfit. Shortly before takeoff, however, the same gate agent allegedly announced, "I need to speak with you in private" before escorting Archbold off the plane.

Archobold "alleges the gate agent told her the reason she needed to speak with her in private was that Ms. Archbold's outfit was 'too revealing' and 'offensive,'" said Allred.

"I was targeted and humiliated. The gate agent waited until the entire plane was seated, calm and approaching departure," said Archbold during the same presser, saying she felt as if she was "escorted me off the plane as though I was a criminal."

"I felt I was being paraded up the aisle and in front of other passengers who might not have seen me previously. It felt like a scarlet letter was being attached to me. I felt it was a spectacle aimed at punishing me for not being a woman in the way she thought I should be a woman," she continued.

"I wore the same clothing any man might wear. I also have a chest smaller than many men on that flight," she added, before asking, "Where does Delta draw the line, who is the judge?"

Per Archbold, the gate agent said she could return to her seat if she put a jacket on over her t-shirt, which she did. She was then allowed back onboard and the flight took off as planned; on board, the DJ said other passengers felt the agent's behavior was "out of line," while Allred called it "bizarre, harassing, embarrassing, discriminatory and unnecessary."

Allred claimed her client complained on Delta's website and was sent an apology for the "frustrating situation" -- but added they "cannot conclude there was any discriminatory intent" with the gate agent's alleged actions. While the company promised to handle the situation internally "with appropriate action taken," Allred is demanding a better understanding over the airline's overall policy.

Per the airline's website, "Delta may refuse to transport or may remove passengers" when "the passenger’s conduct, attire, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers."

"Please explain how wearing a t-shirt without a bra causes an 'unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance,'" she asked, saying, "a bra or lack thereof should not prevent an individual from accessing the services she has rightfully purchased."

"Neither her breasts or any other woman's breasts have ever tried to take over a plane. Breasts are not weapons of war and it's not a crime for a woman or girl to have one," Allred continued. "The only war in the United States in which women are directly involved is the war against women, which attempts to control women's bodies."