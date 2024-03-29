Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Recently Paid Off Her Mother's Mortgage

Instagram

Sydney Sweeney just gave her mom the ultimate gift!

In a recent interview with WhoWhatWear, the Euphoria star revealed that she paid off her mother's mortgage.

The 26-year-old actress, who said she owes her success to her parents' faith in her talent, explained that ever since childhood, she "always dreamt of being able to take care of [her] parents."

"I recently paid off my mom's mortgage," Sweeney revealed, adding how taking care of her parents "was a really big thing for [her] to be able to do."

Family is beyond important to the actress, who said that they help keep her grounded and calm amid some of the craziness Hollywood can bring, from long shoots to press tours that take her around the world.

"I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it's talking with my cousins every other day or going home," Sweeney shared, before telling the outlet that when and if she has the chance, she jets back off to her hometown of Spokane, Washington to spend time with her family.

"It was hard because L.A. is very different from Spokane," she added. "The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well."

Sweeney's parents, Lisa and Steven, both live outside of California. Lisa has remained in Spokane, while Steven moved to a remote ranch in Mexico.

The former couple divorced as Sydney began skyrocketing to fame.

"My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it," Sweeney told Variety in August 2023 of the impact her career had on her family. "I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it."

As for whether the sacrifices they made contribute to her parents' divorce, Sweeney told the outlet that's something she'll "never know," but paying it forward after everything they endured, especially her mother, is always worth it.

"My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers," the Anyone But You star told the outlet. "She takes care of everyone."