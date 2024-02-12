Beyonce Gets the Meme Treatment After Dropping New Music During Super Bowl

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Social media users set the internet alight when the singer dropped "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages" during the Super Bowl

The internet has had a field day with Beyoncé's surprise announcement during the Super Bowl.

While appearing Verizon's Super Bowl ad, Bey attempts to break the internet through numerous methods such as running for President or -- "Beyonce of the United States" (aka BOTUS), going to space, and cloning herself before she casually drops new music. She also shared on social media while at the game --- or her social team did --- that a new album, "Act II," is coming March 29.

Two tracks were available straight away --- "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages." Act II seems to have a country theme getting all of the Beyhive excited for their star heading into another genre. However, this won't be her first time dipping her toes in country music.

The 42-year-old had a country track on her 2016 album Lemonade entitled "Daddy Lessons" -- and collaborated with The Chicks on a remix of the song too.

The first track "Texas Hold 'Em" finds her referencing "Daddy Lessons" as she sings, "This ain't Texas / Ain't no hold 'em / So our lays our cards down, down, down, down."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While "16 Carriages" chorus has lyrics such as, "Sixteen carriages drivin' away while I watch them ride with my dreams away / To the summer sunset on a holy night / On a long back road, all the tears I find," the mother of three sings.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" cover art shows Beyoncé wearing a metallic breastplate, along with a black cowboy hat -- something she has been wearing often lately to hint to the Beyhive something country related was coming. She was also wearing a black belt completed with a dangling silver heart-shaped piece at the bottom.

The internet has come out in full force sharing its opinions and hilarious memes to celebrate her announcement that took over the Super Bowl, aptly naming it Beyoncé Bowl.

Every Celebrity Sighting at 2024 Super Bowl LVIII View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.