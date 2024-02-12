Beyonce Gets the Meme Treatment After Dropping New Music During Super Bowl

Getty

Social media users set the internet alight when the singer dropped "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages" during the Super Bowl

The internet has had a field day with Beyoncé's surprise announcement during the Super Bowl.

While appearing Verizon's Super Bowl ad, Bey attempts to break the internet through numerous methods such as running for President or -- "Beyonce of the United States" (aka BOTUS), going to space, and cloning herself before she casually drops new music. She also shared on social media while at the game --- or her social team did --- that a new album, "Act II," is coming March 29.

Two tracks were available straight away --- "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages." Act II seems to have a country theme getting all of the Beyhive excited for their star heading into another genre. However, this won't be her first time dipping her toes in country music.

The 42-year-old had a country track on her 2016 album Lemonade entitled "Daddy Lessons" -- and collaborated with The Chicks on a remix of the song too.

The first track "Texas Hold 'Em" finds her referencing "Daddy Lessons" as she sings, "This ain't Texas / Ain't no hold 'em / So our lays our cards down, down, down, down."

While "16 Carriages" chorus has lyrics such as, "Sixteen carriages drivin' away while I watch them ride with my dreams away / To the summer sunset on a holy night / On a long back road, all the tears I find," the mother of three sings.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" cover art shows Beyoncé wearing a metallic breastplate, along with a black cowboy hat -- something she has been wearing often lately to hint to the Beyhive something country related was coming. She was also wearing a black belt completed with a dangling silver heart-shaped piece at the bottom.

The internet has come out in full force sharing its opinions and hilarious memes to celebrate her announcement that took over the Super Bowl, aptly naming it Beyoncé Bowl.

Beyoncé and her new album has freed a lot of people to embrace their love of country music and dance and still be the people they are. https://t.co/sb1l1rh7vJ — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) February 12, 2024 @thesherylralph

The internet looking for Béyonce’s “new music” after that Verizon commercial pic.twitter.com/IaYNAOxpyj — bb (@brettxboon) February 12, 2024 @brettxboon

i heard there is this little football game during beyoncé’s verizon commercial today…is that true? #beyoncebowl pic.twitter.com/AWBXPl4OUn — BEY-Z🐝 (@beyzhive) February 11, 2024 @beyzhive

kacey musgraves seeing beyoncé release a country album a week after hers pic.twitter.com/YqPPsB3jkt — james grande-knowles (@jamesmercadante) February 12, 2024 @jamesmercadante

Only Beyonce can turn me into a country listener



Lemme signed up for them line dancing classes 🤠🤭 #TexasHoldEm #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/BirKu3wNQY — ava galore ✨✨ (@avagalore_) February 12, 2024 @avagalore_

verizon wireless customers when their phone bills go up 3x next month bcs verizon gave all of their money to Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/rVLT0VkY6J — JOAN of ART 🪼 (@umcornell) February 12, 2024 @umcornell

Me: I don’t listen to country music



Beyoncé: act ii 3.29



Me: pic.twitter.com/anCSgNeehL — Kyle (@KyleMacchi) February 12, 2024 @KyleMacchi

beyoncé did it for the bitches who's fav song on lemonade was daddy lessonspic.twitter.com/AooNlFVWz5 — a (@stanyelyah) February 12, 2024 @stanyelyah

me to the new beyonce song pic.twitter.com/e8eghHaxa9 — ☆ L A N A (@lanajarae) February 12, 2024 @lanajarae

Me: I hate Country

Beyoncé: I like Country

Me: pic.twitter.com/VPfgzB7An1 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 12, 2024 @benyahr

White country artists now that Beyoncé is coming for their crowns pic.twitter.com/TPyh6mVZv5 — Mikey (@thecharmed0ne) February 12, 2024 @thecharmed0ne

“Ms. Swift, Beyonce dropped two tracks almost immediately after halftime. Album coming March 29. It’s … it appears to be a country album, ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/996FRJjS1S — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 12, 2024 @franklinleonard

act 2 really a country album… ouuu beyonce is gonna piss off the white supremacists again pic.twitter.com/54Old6X9lC — K∀ꓤIM 🐍 (@mutantfate) February 12, 2024 @mutantfate